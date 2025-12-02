 tracker
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Will Present KEVIN KLING: UNRAVELED in January 2026

The solo storytelling piece runs January 21–February 8 at Liberty Hall.

By: Dec. 02, 2025
Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present Kevin Kling: Unraveled from January 21 through February 8, 2026. Created and performed by Kevin Kling, the new storytelling piece is produced in partnership with the Contemporary American Theater Festival. Directed by Steven Dietz, the work will run at Liberty Hall in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kling, known for his contributions to NPR’s All Things Considered and for previous collaborations with MRT, explores moments from his life—childhood memories, family experiences, and his lived perspective as someone navigating both a congenital disability and the aftermath of a serious motorcycle accident.

The performance is accompanied live by musician Rob Witmer, who also serves as sound designer. Unraveled premiered at CATF in summer 2025.

Ticket Information

Performances: January 21–February 8, 2026
Venue: Liberty Hall, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA

  • $5 First Night: Wednesday, January 21

  • Lowell Night: Thursday, January 22 – $10 tickets

  • Press Opening: Saturday, January 24

  • Ask the Artist (post-show conversation): Thursday, February 5

  • Student Matinee: Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 AM (grades 8–12; includes study guide and discussion)



