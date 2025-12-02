Merrimack Repertory Theatre Will Present KEVIN KLING: UNRAVELED in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present Kevin Kling: Unraveled from January 21 through February 8, 2026. Created and performed by Kevin Kling, the new storytelling piece is produced in partnership with the Contemporary American Theater Festival. Directed by Steven Dietz, the work will run at Liberty Hall in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kling, known for his contributions to NPR’s All Things Considered and for previous collaborations with MRT, explores moments from his life—childhood memories, family experiences, and his lived perspective as someone navigating both a congenital disability and the aftermath of a serious motorcycle accident.

The performance is accompanied live by musician Rob Witmer, who also serves as sound designer. Unraveled premiered at CATF in summer 2025.

Ticket Information

Performances: January 21–February 8, 2026

Venue: Liberty Hall, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA

$5 First Night: Wednesday, January 21

Lowell Night: Thursday, January 22 – $10 tickets

Press Opening: Saturday, January 24

Ask the Artist (post-show conversation): Thursday, February 5

Student Matinee: Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 AM (grades 8–12; includes study guide and discussion)