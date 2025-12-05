Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is playing at North Shore Music Theatre through December 21, 2025. Get a first look at the production featuing star David Coffee in his 31st season as Ebenezer Scrooge in new photos below.

Join the more than one million people who have been dazzled by this original, award-winning adaptation based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (Played by David Coffee, joined once again by Cheryl McMahon as Mrs Dilber for their 31th season) through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.

Featuring traditional songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar’s Head Carol,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” this one-of-a-kind production was created specifically for North Shore Music Theatre and has been delighting audiences every holiday season since 1989

For a show times, tickets, and information visit nsmt.org, call (978) 232-7200, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.