 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre

The production features star David Coffee in his 31st season as Ebenezer Scrooge.

By: Dec. 05, 2025

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is playing at North Shore Music Theatre through December 21, 2025. Get a first look at the production featuing star David Coffee in his 31st season as Ebenezer Scrooge in new photos below.

Join the more than one million people who have been dazzled by this original, award-winning adaptation based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (Played by David Coffee, joined once again by Cheryl McMahon as Mrs Dilber for their 31th season) through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.

Featuring traditional songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar’s Head Carol,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” this one-of-a-kind production was created specifically for North Shore Music Theatre and has been delighting audiences every holiday season since 1989

For a show times, tickets, and information visit nsmt.org, call (978) 232-7200, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: David Costa Photography

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
David Coffee and Mark Worth

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
David Coffee

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Cheryl McMahon and David Coffee

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Daniella Dalli and David Coffee

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Davron S. Monroe

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of 'A Christmas Carol'

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Kevin Patrick Martin and David Coffee

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Caroline Siegrist and Nathan Haltiwanger

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of 'A Christmas Carol'

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Tommy Labanaris and Ainsley Moulton

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
Cheryl McMahon

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At North Shore Music Theatre Image
David Coffee and Henry Thrasher



Regional Awards
Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos