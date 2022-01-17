Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEUSSICAL Comes to Music Theatre of Idaho in February

Performances will run February 3-5, 2022.

Jan. 17, 2022  
Music Theatre of Idaho will present Seussical The Musical in February 2022.

All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters - including Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and the Whos of Whoville - have been lovingly brought to life in this fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! These classic, colorful tales are seamlessly brought together by Jojo, a young boy and "thinker of strange and wonderful thinks!" As each story unfolds you will marvel at how relevant and profound Seuss's subtle themes are; making this musical one that appeals to all ages.

Learn more at https://www.broadwaynampa.org/.


