Boise State Will Perform Their Annual Holiday Concert This Week

Celebrate the season with the Boise State Department of Music at their annual Holiday Concert! Join in for an evening of festive favorites and winter classics as their talented ensembles bring holiday cheer to the Morrison Center stage.

The performance is on Friday, November 14, 2025 from 6:30–8:30 PM at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Main Hall.

Let the sounds of brass fanfares, string serenades, choral carols, and woodwind melodies warm your heart. Whether you’re gathered with family, friends, or fellow Broncos, this concert offers something for everyone—from timeless carols to sparkling new arrangements.

