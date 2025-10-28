DREAM ROLES & MISCASTS Returns to Aspire Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dream Roles & Miscasts is coming Aspire Community Theatre next year. Performances will run February 13 - 15, 2026.

Dream Roles & Miscasts is returning for round three! The original showcase was loved so by our audiences (and the performers, too!), it’s back with all new material. The talented cast will share their dream roles from Broadway’s favorites.

Every performer has a character they’d love to play or a song they ache to sing. Sometimes those roles and songs aren’t within a performer’s reach - either the character is written for the opposite gender, or the performer is typecast another way. Dream Roles & Miscasts is going to shake that concept up!

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More