PAVUCHA: THE LEGEND OF THE UKRAINIAN CHRISTMAS SPIDER Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pavucha: The Legend of the Ukrainian Christmas Spider is coming to Boise Contemporary Theatre. The production features a story by Grace Ward, score by Elke Myers, and is directed by Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner. The performance is on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM.

Pavucha: The Legend of the Ukrainian Christmas Spider is a magical retelling of a Ukrainian Christmas legend where a brave little spider helps a struggling family rediscover hope, joy, and the power of kindness.

Times are tough for Maks and his sister Tatianna. With their Papa away at war and food growing scarce in their village, hope feels hard to find. But a little spider named Pavucha- spinning quietly in the corner of their home- just might hold the secret to rekindling their holiday spirit. This heartwarming Christmas musical celebrates the magic of kindness, courage, and the small creatures who can make a big difference.

Boise Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. RENT (Lake City Playhouse) 27.8% of votes 2. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT (The Music Theater of Idaho) 14.9% of votes 3. URINETOWN (Stage Coach Theatre) 13.8% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More