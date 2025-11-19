PAVUCHA: The Legend of the Ukrainian Christmas Spider is Coming to Boise Contemporary Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boise Contemporary Theater will welcome back Grace Ward and Elke Myers: the creative team that captured hearts with BL!NK and The Wind in the Wildflowers. They return with an original musical crafted specifically for BCT, debuting in a special performance on December 14 at 2 pm at 854 W Fulton St, Boise, ID 83702.

This new family friendly production offers a magical retelling of a Ukrainian Christmas legend where a brave little spider helps a struggling family rediscover hope, joy, and the power of kindness.

Times are tough for siblings Maks and Tatianna. With their Papa away at war and food running low in their small village, it feels harder each day to hold on to hope. But in the quiet corner of their humble home lives Pavucha, a tiny spider with a very big heart. Through shimmering webs and gentle courage, Pavucha may hold the key to rekindling the spirit of Christmas for a family on the edge of giving up.

Directed by Jen Stockwell-Fortner and starring Carlyn Jones, Dakotah Brown, Elke Myers, Jillian Durrant and Isaiah Raasch this show is filled with warmth, music, and a touch of winter magic, this heartwarming holiday musical celebrates courage, compassion, and the unexpected ways small creatures can make a big difference.

Event Details

Date: December 14

Time: 2 pm

Location: Boise Contemporary Theater

Address: 854 W Fulton St, Boise, ID 83702

Tickets are expected to go quickly. For more information, visit BCT's website or contact the box office.

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More