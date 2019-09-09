MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Comes to Boise

The award-winning TV comedy "Myster Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to Boise in an all-new LIVE show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with the never-before-screened film: Circus of Horrors.

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7:00PM; Ticket prices: $22.50, $30.00, $35.00, $45.00; Tickets available at MorrisonCenter.com, by phone at (208)426-1110, or in person at the Morrison Center Box Office, located at 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise ID 83706.

For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com





