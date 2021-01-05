Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! ArtsCentric Wins Theatre Of The Decade!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Baltimore Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
ArtsCentric
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Dance with Me School of Dance
Best Ensemble
THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Maryland Renaissance Festival
Best Theatre Staff
Authentic community theatre
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
ArtsCentric Summer Institute
Costume Design of the Decade
Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018
Dancer Of The Decade
Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018
Favorite Social Media
ArtsCentric
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Everyman Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020
Original Script Of The Decade
Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Bryan Jeffrey Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
ArtsCentric
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Maryland State Arts Council
Vocalist Of The Decade
Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020
Volunteer Of The Decade
Max Garner
