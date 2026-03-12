FUNCompany Will Present ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL This Spring

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beloved storybook characters leap from the page to the stage this spring as Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUNCompany will present Arthur and Friends Make a Musical, running April 18 through May 10 on MET's Frank Greene Stage 2.

Based on the beloved Arthur book series by Marc Brown, this lively musical follows Arthur and his classmates in Mr. Ratburn's class as they attempt to put on their very own show. Arthur isn't sure he's ready for the spotlight, but with help from his family and friends, he discovers that creativity, collaboration, and confidence can turn even the biggest nerves into something magical. Filled with humor, music, and heart, the production offers a joyful theatre experience for audiences of all ages. The production will also be featured as a family-friendly highlight of the Frederick Theatre District Collaborative's Comedy Festival, offering young audiences and families a chance to participate in the festival's celebration of laughter and live performance.

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical marks FUNCompany's final production of the FY26 season, continuing Maryland Ensemble Theatre's long-standing commitment to creating engaging theatre experiences for young audiences and families.

The cast includes Richie Dobson as Arthur; Danielle Carter as DW/Ulysses; Ivey Hicks as Buster; Cade MacFee as Brain/Dad; Mae Philippe-Auguste as Muffy/Mom; Mallorie Stern* as Francine; Bryant Gutknecht as Mr. Ratburn; and Christian Wilson as Swing. The production is directed by Zack Callis* with music direction by Taylor Rieland and choreography by Kiersten Gasemy*. The creative team also includes Rebecca Carroll, stage manager; Olivia Pietanza*, set designer; Ashley Grove*, lighting designer; Alyssa Tyler, Costume Designer; and Sam White*, props designer.

Performances run April 18 through May 10 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets and additional information are available at marylandensemble.org.

*Denotes a Maryland Ensemble Theatre ensemble member.