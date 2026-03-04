THE CRUCIBLE To Be Presented By Maryland Ensemble Theatre In Frederick

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present THE CRUCIBLE by Arthur Miller from April 3 through April 26 on the MET Mainstage in downtown Frederick, Maryland. Directed by Julie Herber, the production revisits Miller’s 1953 drama set during the Salem witch trials of 1692.

The play follows farmer John Proctor as accusations of witchcraft begin to spread through a strict Puritan community. As fear intensifies, suspicion becomes treated as evidence and longstanding grudges lead to dangerous consequences. Miller’s work examines how fear, ideology, and authority can undermine truth and justice, themes that continue to resonate beyond its historical setting.

The cast will include Joe Waeyaert as John Proctor, Victoria Davidson as Abigail Williams, Shea-Mikal Green as Elizabeth Proctor, Bill Dennison as Reverend Hale, and Jeremy Myers as Reverend Parris. The ensemble will also feature Jean Rosolino as Rebecca Nurse and others, Katie Martin as Hawthorne and Tituba, Reiner Prochaska as Danforth, Lucy Campbell as Betty Parris, Karli Cole as Mercy Lewis, Candace Claggett as Mary Warren, and Jen Pagano as Suzanna Walcott. Swings for the production are Mallorie Stern, Danielle Carter, and Christopher Lange.

Creative Team

The creative team includes stage manager Eli Bendel-Simso and assistant stage manager Olivia Pietanza. Scenic design is by Cody James, lighting design by Doug Grove, sound design by Kaydin Hamby, and costume design by Logan Benson. Lori Boyd serves as props designer, Mallory Shear as intimacy consultant, and Mars Renn as dramaturg.

Tickets

THE CRUCIBLE will run April 3–26 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre, located at 31 West Patrick Street in Frederick, Maryland. Performances take place at either 7:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. depending on the date.

Tickets range from $15 to $36 and are available online at marylandensemble.org, by phone at 301-694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. The box office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and one hour before each performance.