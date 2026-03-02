4 A.M. Friends To Receive Regional Premiere From Endangered Species Theatre Project

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Endangered Species theatre Project (ESPtheatre) will present the regional premiere of 4 A.M. FRIENDS, written by Charlene A. Donaghy and directed by Rikki Howie Lacewell, April 18–28, 2026 in Frederick, Maryland.

Inspired by the idea that “it's the friends you can call at 4 a.m. that matter,” the play follows Becca, Tammy, and Kim across decades of friendship. Spanning from the 1970s to the present, the story traces their lives from their teenage years into their sixties, as they navigate shifting cultural moments, personal challenges, and the enduring bonds that sustain them. Through humor, conflict, and shared history, the trio moves through life’s hurdles much like lifelong friends often do.

“As the director of 4 a.m. Friends, I was drawn to this story because 4 a.m. is when honesty shows up — when the world is quiet and we're left with the people and truths that matter most,” said Lacewell. “The title captures that intimate, vulnerable space where friendships are tested, revealed, and strengthened in ways we don't always see in daylight.

“After seeing a reading in Omaha in January 2025, I was completely riveted — I saw my friends, my own story, and the kind of conversations we don't often say out loud. I remember leaning over to the playwright, my friend Charlene, and saying, ‘I want this.’ And here we are. I also love the fact that it's edited by the playwright to feature all things Frederick aligned from the 70s to the present. That's magical playwriting to me. I hope audiences leave feeling seen, connected, and reminded that the people who show up for us at 4 a.m. are the real thru friends.”

Performances will take place April 18 and 19 at 2 p.m., and April 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the ESPloft, located at 16 East Patrick Street in Frederick. The April 21 performance will include a post-show discussion with the playwright. The production will then continue April 23 through April 28 at 7:30 p.m. nightly at Sky Stage, located at 59 South Carroll Street in Frederick. The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-will basis beginning at $0 with general admission seating. Reservations may be made at www.esptheatre.org or in person prior to performances.

The cast includes Katie Barnett and Danielle J. Curry sharing the role of Rebecca; Hana Clarice and Rebecca Husk sharing the role of Kim; and Marissa Liotta and Pamela Northrup sharing the role of Tammy.

The production is produced by Endangered Species theatre Project and directed by Rikki Howie Lacewell. Sam White serves as Production Stage Manager and Sound Designer, with Kayla Swain as Assistant Stage Manager and Costume Coordinator. Deanna Kinzie is Set and Props Designer.

ESPtheatre’s mission is to present live theatre that emphasizes diverse representation and supports historically excluded artists, including women over age 40. The company produces and sponsors local artists and seeks to foster meaningful connections across generations through performance.