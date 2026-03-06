Spotlight: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dundalk Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DCT presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express By Agatha Christie Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig PERFORMANCES March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 2026 Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm LOCATION CCBC Dundalk, Lloyd College Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre.

TICKETS $25 Adult | $23 Senior | $18 Child/Student Box Office: 443-840-ARTS or www.ccbctickets.com ***PLEASE AVOID ticket scams by only purchasing through our website, not through an unknown third party.

Step aboard the luxurious Orient Express and experience one of the most thrilling mysteries ever written. In this stylish and suspenseful stage adaptation by celebrated playwright Ken Ludwig, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot must solve a baffling murder before the killer strikes again. With a train full of intriguing suspects, each with secrets to hide, time is running out—and everyone is a suspect.Packed with sharp wit, theatrical flair, and the twists and turns that have made Agatha Christie the bestselling novelist of all time, Murder on the Orient Express is a gripping whodunit that promises an unforgettable night of drama, intrigue, and classic detective storytelling. Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is presented by arrangement withConcord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.