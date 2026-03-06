Everyman Theatre to Stage VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE This Spring

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Everyman Theatre will present Christopher Durang's award-winning comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, onstage March 22 through April 19, 2026. This production serves as a landmark event for the organization as it will be the final play Founder, Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi will direct before retiring at the end of this season – capping a distinguished 35-year tenure at the helm.

"Directing this particular play at this moment in my life feels like the perfect closing chapter," says Vincent M. Lancisi. "After 35 years of building Everyman into a home for artists and audiences alike, this play's themes of home, family legacy, self-reflection and looking toward the future resonate deeply. It is a joy to spend my final production as Artistic Director surrounded by my fellow artisans and theatre-lovers, celebrating the humor and heart that have always been core to Everyman."

Inspired by the works of renowned playwright Anton Chekhov, Durang's story follows middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who have spent their mundane lives caring for their aging parents in the family homestead in rural Pennsylvania. Their quiet routine is upended when their glamorous, world-traveling movie-star sister, Masha, sweeps in with her sexy young boyfriend, Spike, triggering a hilarious and poignant exploration of family tensions, sibling rivalry, and the universal longing for relevance in a rapidly changing world.



The production features an ensemble of Everyman Resident Company members and guest artists, including Resident Company Members Bruce Randolph Nelson (Art) as Vanya, Megan Anderson (And Then There Were None) as Sonia, Beth Hylton (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Masha, and Chinai Routté (August Wilson's The Piano Lesson) as Cassandra; along with Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Be Here Now) as Nina and Everyman newcomer Alex Benoit as Spike.

In addition to Lancisi, the creative team bringing the rural homestead to life includes Dan Conway (Scenic Design, The Lion in Winter), Resident Artist Harold F. Burgess II (Lighting Design, Art), Resident Artist David Burdick (Costume Design, Dawn), Resident Artist Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design and Original Composition, A Midsummer Night's Dream), Resident Artist Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy, Art), Resident Artist Robyn Quick (Dramaturgy), and Denise O'Brien (Wig Design/Hair Consultation, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson). Leading the stage management team is Paul Holmes (Cry It Out).

Weekday and weekend performance tickets start at $48. Everyman offers more than 700 Pay-What-You-Choose seats across the entire run, with seats allocated to every performance as well as an entire Pay-What-You-Choose performance on Sunday, March 22. Student discounts are available at all performances with a valid student ID. These discount programs serve Everyman's mission to remove barriers and enable as many people as possible to share the joys of theatre.