Highwire Improv Launches Education Program This May

Highwire Improv has announced its first in-person classes, opening a new chapter for the Baltimore comedy community. Founded in August 2020, Highwire has produced popular improv shows across Baltimore and established itself as a global leader in online comedy. The addition of both intro and advanced classes adds to the organization's growing influence in the area.

Fundamentals of Improv will take place over seven weeks on Monday nights beginning May 15 at the Jewish Community Center on Park Heights Avenue. Dramatic Scenework, a class aimed at experienced actors and improvisers, will launch May 18 at the Homewood Friends Meetinghouse. Additionally, online classes are in the development process.

Since fully launching its in-person shows late last year, Highwire has produced sold-out shows at venues like The Lou Costello Room, Charm City Meadworks and Peabody Heights Brewery. The shows have showcased creative comedy featuring performers from Baltimore, Frederick, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Visit www.highwireimprov.com to learn more about the classes or Highwire's other programs.