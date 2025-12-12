Blackrock Center For The Arts Seeks Nominations For Visionary Award

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BlackRock Center for the Arts is currently accepting nominations for its 4th annual VISIONARY AWARD, which recognizes an individual whose work has advanced creativity and culture in Upper Montgomery County. The award honors leadership that strengthens the role of arts and culture in the region and reflects BlackRock’s mission and values.

The 2026 Visionary Award recipient will be recognized during BlackRock’s Art Enlightens fundraiser.

Award Honoree and Event

The awardee will be honored on March 14, 2026, as part of the organization’s Art Enlightens fundraiser. The event will bring together patrons, artists, and community members to celebrate the cultural contributions that shape Upper Montgomery County. This year’s theme, “Love and Peace,” references the music movement of the 1960s and 1970s and will frame the evening’s programming.

Nominee Criteria and Previous Honoree

Nominees should demonstrate a sustained commitment to the arts, leadership that has made a meaningful impact in Upper Montgomery County, and efforts to make arts and culture accessible to the community. In 2024, BlackRock honored local artist and small business owner Roxana Rojas as the Visionary Award recipient. Rojas is the founder of the Germantown-based pottery studio We Art Fun.

Nominations

Members of the public may submit nominations through BlackRock’s website. The deadline to apply is January 23, 2026. All nominations will be reviewed by a sub-committee of BlackRock’s Board of Trustees.

About BlackRock Center for the Arts

BlackRock Center for the Arts is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality cultural and creative experiences in Upper Montgomery County. The organization presents free visual art exhibitions, live performances, and a range of arts education programs for participants of all ages and skill levels.

