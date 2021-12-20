Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland's RING OF FIRE Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 29%

Laurie Newton / Mallory Shear - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 16%

Jordan Lowe - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 11%

Timoth David Copney - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 11%

Megan Kiley - GODSPELL - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

Samantha Williams - ELF THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Rachel Miller and James Hunnicutt - 42 STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 5%

Rachel Miller - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 4%

Mark Minnick - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Mark Minnick - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Melissa Fortson - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 2%

James Hunnicutt - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 20%

Stephanie Hyder - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 14%

Britney Soto - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Robin Shaner - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 11%

Amy Atha-Nicholls - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 9%

Sarah Walsh - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theatre Co. 9%

Deana Fisher Brill - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 7%

Lizzie Jaspan - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 7%

Maggie Flanigan - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 7%

Janine Sunday - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Maggie Flanigan - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Strand Theater Company 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 29%

Scott Ruble - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 16%

Matthew Bannister - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 13%

Diane Smith - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 10%

Michelle Harmon Bruno - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 7%

Marc Stephens - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Arena Players 6%

S. Lee Lewis - SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 5%

Mark Minnick - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatrer 4%

Mark Minnick - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Melissa Fortson - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3%

Lauren Spencer-Harris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Suburban Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 27%

Tracie M. Jiggetts - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 14%

Noah Silas - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 13%

Miguel Rivera - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community 10%

Jennifer Cooper - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 6%

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 6%

Erin Riley - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 5%

Linda Chambers - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 5%

Elizabeth Ung - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 4%

Paul Diem and Genevieve de Mahy - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 4%

Emilie Holmstock - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 4%

Matthew R. Wilson - THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Elizabeth Ung - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 19%

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 19%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 16%

Sydney Pope - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 13%

Emilie Holmstock - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 13%

Erin Riley - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 13%

Timoth David Copney - ELLIE - Baltimore Playwrights Festival 9%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Glenn Ricci - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 23%

Theresa Olson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 22%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 20%

Meredith Garner - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 12%

Adam Savage - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 11%

Steven Krigel - TAKE IT CHEESY - Single Carrot Theatre 7%

Glenn Ricci - THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS - Strand Theater Company 5%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 33%

Lindsey McCormick - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 18%

TJ Lukacsina - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 15%

Tyrell Stanley - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 11%

Allan Sean Weeks - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 8%

David A. Hopkins - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

G. Maurice (Moe) Conn, III - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 4%

David A. Hopkins - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Best Musical

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 32%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 20%

KILL MOVE PARADISE - Arena Players 11%

42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 9%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 7%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 6%

SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 4%

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE - Artisitic Synergy of Baltimore at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Montria Walker - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 13%

Adam Marino - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Jeremy Trammelle - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 8%

Alexandra Shephard - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 7%

Jenn Dickey - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

Hope Wolford - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Matthew Glen Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Timoth David Copney - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 6%

Lindsey Litka - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 5%

Mallorie Stern - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 5%

Temple Lloyd Roberts - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 4%

Cheryl Campo - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 3%

Matt Trulli - 42 STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 3%

Allie Tamburello - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Justin Calhoun - GODSPELL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

James Downing - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 2%

Christy Lewis - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 1%

Kevin Sockwell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 1%

Matthew Trulli - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 1%

Hannah Elliot - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 1%

Melissa Foy Bronson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 1%

Jeffrey Shankle - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 1%

Darby McLaughlin - SPITFIRE GRILL - Showcase on Main 1%

Brian Singer - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Zipporah Brown - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 15%

Kristine Bainbridge - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 14%

Alexandra Shephard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre 12%

Kwame Shaka Opare - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 11%

Seth Thompson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 10%

Adam Marino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 6%

Matthew Shea - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 5%

Valerie Lewis - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 5%

Sean Besecker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 4%

Mary Rogers - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 4%

Ryan Harris - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 3%

Ted Burke - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 3%

Samantha McEwen Deininger - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 3%

Susan K. Liberati - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 2%

Jose Guzman - THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Sam Deininger - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 0%

Carey Bibb - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Noah Silas - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 24%

O'Malley Steuerman - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 17%

Valerie Lewis - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

Sydney Lo - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 8%

Acacia Danielsson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 8%

Mary Rogers - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 7%

Emily Gilson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 7%

Ryan Harris - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 6%

Ruth Diaz - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 5%

Samantha McEwen Deininger - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 4%

Erin Klarner - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 2%

Louis Williams III - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 1%

Carey Bibb - THE COLONIAL PLAYERS OF ANNAPOLIS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 30%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 20%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 14%

SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 9%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 7%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 6%

THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 21%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 15%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 9%

SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 9%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 9%

42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 7%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Single Carrot Theatre 4%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 36%

Heaather McFadden - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 20%

Richard Atha-Nicholls - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 12%

Bruce Kapplin - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

Diane Smith and Evan Margolis - 42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 10%

David A. Hopkins - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY'S - Toby's Dinner Theatre 6%

Maurice "Moe" Conn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cockpit in Court 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Knapp - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 33%

Shanika Freeman - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Producitons 29%

John Pantazis - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 23%

David Cooper - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 15%

Best Streaming Play

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 23%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 22%

VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 18%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 15%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theater Company 13%

MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mikayla Dodge - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 16%

Ryan Perry - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 14%

Liz Weber - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 11%

Kai B. White - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Hayden S. Kline - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Brian Lyons-Burke - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 8%

Bryan Jeffrey - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 7%

Shane Lynn - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Cheryl Campo - 42nd STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 5%

DeCarlo Raspberry - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Shankle - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 4%

Rachel Miller - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 4%

Lizzie Jaspan - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Matthew Byrd - 42ND STREET - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kimberli Rowley - A MIDSUMEMR NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 33%

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 29%

Jacob Reese - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 23%

Bailey Hovermale - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Emma Hooks - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 37%

Steve Lee - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 22%

Betse Lyons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 21%

Emily Karol - TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 20%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DO IT NOW! - Fells Point Corner Theatre/Baltimore Playwrights Festival 56%

CHESS - Third Wall 44%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

BLOOD COUNTESS - Strand Theater Company 18%

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA - Strand Theater Company 16%

WIT - Fells Point Corner Theatre 14%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 14%

VARIATIONS ON HOLIDAYS - Rapid Lemon Productions 9%

ASIAN WOMEN'S VOICES THEATER FESTIVAL - Asian Pasifika Arts Collective and Strand Theater Company 8%

BROWN SUGAR BAKE OFF - Two Strikes Theater Collectve 8%

DEAD AND BREATHING - Rapid Lemon Productions 7%

A DOLLS HOUSE PT 2 - FPCT 5%