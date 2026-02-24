Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts To Present EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts will present EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl March 12–16 in the F. Scott Black Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.

Ruhl’s adaptation of the Greek myth centers on Eurydice, reimagining the story from her perspective. On her wedding day to Orpheus, Eurydice is taken to the underworld, where she reunites with her late father. As Orpheus searches for a way to bring her back, Eurydice confronts questions of memory, love, and loss in a world where forgetting is the rule.

The production is directed by guest director Bo Frazier, an artist-in-residence at Baltimore Center Stage and creator of the Trans History Project. Taylor Fruhling serves as assistant director. Scenic and lighting design are by Terri Raulie, costume design by Stephanie Parks, costume shop supervision by Madeline Baynard, and sound design and projections by MaeAnn Ross, with Cicada Naydan as assistant sound designer. Victor Scigala is stage manager, and Breanna Wilson is assistant stage manager.

Performance Schedule

March 12 at 11:10 a.m.

March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.

March 15 at 3 p.m. (ASL interpreted)

March 16 at 10 a.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 for students, seniors, and CCBC faculty and staff; and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Tickets are available through the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online, or at the door beginning one hour prior to each performance.