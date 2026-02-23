Theatre Project To Host Us Karagoz Theatre Company And Present FRANCES HARPER: AN ACTIVIST/ARTIVIST LIFE And PLEASE

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Baltimore’s Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston Street, will host US Karagoz Theatre Company and additional guest artists in a series of performances from February 26 through March 8, 2026. The lineup includes THE OTHER SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD, THE FOREST OF THE WITCH, FRANCES HARPER: AN ACTIVIST/ARTIVIST LIFE, and PLEASE.

THE OTHER SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD

By Ayhan Hulagu

US Karagoz Theatre Company

February 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

February 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

General Admission: $25

Seniors & Artists: $20

Students: $15

THE OTHER SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD is a free adaptation of Deli Dumrul, one of the stories from the 10th-century Dede Korkut tales. In this reimagining, Ayhan Hulagu transports the story to Hollywood, with Karagöz—the central figure of traditional Anatolian shadow play—taking on the role of Dumrul.

The story follows Dumrul, a warrior who challenges Azrael, the Angel of Death, and must find someone willing to sacrifice their life for him. In Hulagu’s adaptation, Karagöz encounters figures including William Shakespeare, Charlie Chaplin, and Marlon Brando as he attempts to escape his fate.

Hulagu designs and performs all characters himself using traditional shadow puppetry techniques. A talkback with the artist will follow each performance.

THE FOREST OF THE WITCH

Adapted by Ayhan Hulagu

February 28 @ 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

General Admission: $25

Seniors & Artists: $20

Students: $15

THE FOREST OF THE WITCH is adapted from The Bloody Poplar by Muhittin Sevilen and centers on Karagöz and Hacivat. The story follows Karagöz as he cuts down a large poplar tree, later discovering that it is magical.

The production uses traditional Ottoman-era shadow puppets crafted from camel or water buffalo hide and natural dyes. Classical Karagöz music accompanies the performance. A talkback will follow each show.

FRANCES HARPER: AN ACTIVIST/ARTIVIST LIFE

By Sharing Our Legacy Dance Theatre

March 1 @ 3:00 p.m.

General Admission: $20

Students & Seniors: $10

Directed by Professor Emerita Lynnette Young Overby, FRANCES HARPER: AN ACTIVIST/ARTIVIST LIFE explores the life and work of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper (1825–1911) through dance, music, and spoken word. The production incorporates Harper’s poems, including Blessed Hope, Slave Mother, and Sketches of a Southern Life; her novel Iola Leroy; her short story The Two Offers; and her lecture We Are All Bound Up Together.

The production features 14 performers, including current and former University of Delaware students and local artists. Professional actress Sheria Benn portrays Harper. The program concludes with an adapted version of Every Time I Feel the Spirit by Arreon Harley-Emerson, performed by Elevate Vocal Arts.

PLEASE

By Felicia Cooper

March 6 @ 7:30 p.m.

March 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

March 8 @ 2:00 p.m.

General Admission: $25

Seniors & Artists: $20

Students: $15

PLEASE reimagines Woyzeck through puppetry, projection, and pop music. Created by Minneapolis-based artist Felicia Cooper, the production examines themes of surveillance and power.

Cooper holds an MFA in Puppetry from the University of Connecticut and has presented work at venues including Dixon Place, LaMaMa Theatre’s Puppet Festival, and the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.

Ticket Information

Performances take place at Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. For tickets and information, call 410-752-8558 or email office@theatreproject.org.