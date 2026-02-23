LITTLE MISS PERFECT World Premiere Extends at Olney Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olney Theatre Center will present a one-week extension for the World Premiere musical Little Miss Perfect through Sunday, March 15, in the Roberts Mainstage. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the musical HERE!

The run has benefited from the wild popularity of the title song, which built an enormous online fanbase following its selection for the Write Out-Loud Contest and subsequent viral YouTube performance by Taylor Louderman – ticket sales from 31 different states testify to the devoted fandom making it to Olney, MD to see the production

The full production tells the story of Noelle, a high-achieving high school senior from a conservative household seeking to get a scholarship to Howard University by running for student council president. Things get complicated when she begins to fall for Malaya, the Filipino exchange student living in her house. Directed by Zhailon Levingston, with Music Direction by Patrick B. Phillips and Choreography by Chloe O. Davis, Little Miss Perfect will have five additional performances.

The additional performances are Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 pm, Friday, March 13 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 pm, Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 pm.