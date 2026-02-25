Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow to Stage ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow Youth Program will present their first show of the 2026 season, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, based on the classic book and film. The show will run March 5th - 8th and play for five performances. The show is being sponsored by the newly opened Sprinkles Candy Bar located in downtown Cumberland.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory...or suffer the consequences.

The Stars of Tomorrow program features local actors 5 - 20 years old and the shows are appropriate for all ages. The program was created in 2019 with assistance from a grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund.

The show features Lincoln Vanmeter (Charlie), Nolan Tabb (Willy Wonka) and Daniel Reed (Grandpa Joe). The supporting cast includes Penny Bogart (Phineous Trout), Ava Sullivan (Augustus Gloop), Lauryn Moyer (Mrs. Gloop), Nola Logsdon (Veruca Salt), Trace Yutzy (Mr. Salt), Emmett Berhow (Mike Teavee), Grace Orndoff (Mrs. Teavee), Sophia Young (Violet Beauregarde), Emily Woolman (Mrs. Beauregarde), Kamden Brode (Mr. Bucket), Charlotte Gaumer (Mrs. Bucket), Ashlyn Shoemaker (Grandma Josephine), Zoe Litton (Grandma Georgina), Landry Williams (Grandpa George) and Landyn Allen as the Candy Man.

Rounding out the cast in ensemble roles will be Mackenzie Dunaway, Anna Hampton, Madelyn Hook, Izabella Lancaster, Stella Metz, Gabby Nester, Ellie Orndoff, Emily Peterson, Ava Smith, Cooper Tanner, Carmen Whetstone and Olive Wolford.

The show is under the direction of Michaela Hale with music direction by Mikayla Dodge and choreography by Carly Hanna. The design team for the show is comprised of Rhett Wolford (set and lighting design) and Joel Hoover (costume design). Lura Thompson serves as stage manager and Kimberli Rowley is the props coordinator.

Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday begin at 7:00 pm. There will be a matinee on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 2:00 pm. More information on ratings, group sale, etc. can be found on cumberlandtheatre.com where single tickets are available for purchase as well as 2026 Season Passes.