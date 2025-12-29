Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennifer Jennings - KISS ME, KATE - Entr'acte 15%

ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE

12%

Candice Carraway -- Bastrop Opera House

ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE

12%

Ann Talman -- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club

HAUNTED HARMONIES

11%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

9%

Nathalia Hawkins -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

9%

Julia Kovar -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

IT'S ABOUT TIME

7%

Elizabeth Moliter -- Sister Songs

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!

6%

Corazon Campos -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FEAST.

6%

Kathy Catmull -- Shrewd Productions

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Laura Moliter -- Sister Songs

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

6%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

10%

Melissa Ford -- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

8%

Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Matthew Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BRING IT ON

6%

Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts -- Zilker Theatre Productions

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

6%

Jesee Smart -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd -- City Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Noah Wood -- Alchemy Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

UNVEILED

4%

Jesee Smart -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Evan Carlson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Kim Schafer -- Texarts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Lindsay Palinsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke -- impact arts

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Brianna Dumond -- Circle Arts Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Ostella Adam -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Evelyn Hoelscher -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

2%

Richard Cerrato -- Ground Floor Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR

2%

Natalie Uehara -- AISD Performing Arts Center

MOTHERTREE

2%

Toni Bravo -- VORTEX Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Tobie Minor -- MMNT

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Rachel Jenkins -- Bastrop Opera House

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

1%

Noah Wood -- Bandwagon Arts

HARPY

1%

Sarah Waddle -- Star Bandit Foundation

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

9%

Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt -- Bastrop Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Teresa Carson -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Erin Pena -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bert Flanagan -- City Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Sarah Rosenkranz -- The Alchemy Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

Theresa Carson -- magnolia

MACBETH

4%

Allison Johnson -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

4%

Erin Pena -- The Stage Austin

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Eric Larson -- AISD Performing Arts Center

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

UNVEILED

3%

Staphanie Slayton -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

TARTUFFE

3%

Kate Hellenbeck -- City Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kristin Knipp -- City of buda & chambers theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ELF THE MUSICAL

2%

Cassidy Barber -- TexARTS

HOOKMAN

2%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Kerry Bechtel -- ACC Drama

LIPSTICK

2%

Claire Shelton -- Austin Rainbow theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Macy Lynn Malmstron -- TexARTS

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

2%

Jana Zek -- Ground floor

HENRY VI.I

2%

Katie Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

14%

Lisa Holcomb -- Bastrop Opera House

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

8%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Dr. Kristen Rogers -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

BRING IT ON

4%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- Zilker Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

FALSETTOS

4%

Trace Turner -- Ground Floor Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

GRAND HOTEL

3%

Michael Cooper -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Stephanie Smith -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Rick Roemer -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Carl Gonzalez -- TexARTS

SISTER ACT

3%

Kelsey Layton -- Bastrop Opera House

UNVEILED

3%

Mark A. Lit -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Goolsbey -- University Theatre Guild

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Marco Bazan -- AISD Performing Arts Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Rick Roemer -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Kim Schafer -- TexArts

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Doug DeGirolamo -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Heidi Melton -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

7%

Chris Fontanes -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

7%

Bridget Gates -- City Theatre Austin

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

5%

Christine Long -- Bastrop Opera House

MISERY

5%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

PUFFS

4%

Ethan Sebree -- University Theatre Guild

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

A. Jason Jones -- Gaslight Baker

WIT

4%

Adam Adolfo -- City Theatre Austin

MISERY

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

TARTUFFE

4%

Payton Trahan -- Austin City Theatre

PARFUMERIE

3%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

FAT HAM

3%

Ben Wolfe -- Austin Playhouse

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Felipe Garcia -- Georegtown Palace Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- MMNT

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Betty Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

RUMORS

2%

Jim Lindsay -- City Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jenny Lavery -- Zach

STOP KISS

2%

Morgan Urbanovsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

2%

Sarah Hogestyn -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

11%

- Factory on 5th

SISTER ACT

4%

- Bastrop Opera House

BRING IT ON

4%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

4%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

SELF PORTRAITS 5

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

3%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

PUFFS

2%

- University Theatre Guild

UNVEILED

2%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

TARTUFFE

2%

- City Theatre Austin

ALICIA

2%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

- Bastrop Opera House

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexArts

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

- University Theatre Guild

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

1%

- Stage Presence Players

FOREVER PLAID

1%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

FALSETTOS

1%

- Ground Floor Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

PARFUMERIE

5%

Billy Cage -- Stage Presence Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Josh Hervey -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Jackie Kovner -- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

4%

Channing Schreyer -- ACC Drama

BRING IT ON

4%

Kathryn Eader -- Zilker Theatre Productions

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Mike Fahrenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Conner Gilbert -- TexArts

SHREK

3%

Natasha Shimelman -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

UNVEILED

3%

Deanna Bellardinelli -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

GRAND HOTEL

3%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Elba Emicente Sanchez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Wyatt Hood -- AISD Performing Arts Center

LIZZIE

3%

Sam Chesney -- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

3%

J. Mwaki -- Broad Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

Jade Jacobo -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FALSETTOS

2%

Patrick Anthony -- Ground Floor

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Hill Country Community Theatre

WIT

2%

Payton Trahan -- City Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

2%

Deanna Belardinelli -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

10%

Marc Lionetti -- Bastrop Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Adam Roberts -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

SHREK

6%

Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Ben Cook -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Veronica Ryan -- Georgetown Palace

COMPANY

5%

Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry -- Roustabout Theatre

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

4%

Carrie Culver -- Stage Presence Players

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Ellie Jarrett -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Susan Finnegan -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ben Cook -- City of buda & chambers theatre

BRING IT ON

4%

Michael Rosensteel -- Zilker Theatre Productions

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Colin Tuohy -- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Lucas Lindberg -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

3%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ground Floor Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Jonathan Borden -- Georgetown Palace Theater

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Andy Heger -- TexARTS

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Neil Gibson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Julie Rhodes -- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Lyn Koenning -- TexArts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

TANGLE OF TIGERS

2%

Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Savannah Cervantes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Jonathan Forbes -- AISD Performing Arts Center

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Ellie Shattles -- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

15%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SISTER ACT

6%

- Bastrop Opera House

BRING IT ON

5%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

5%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- City Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

BEAUTIFUL

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

- TexARTS

FALSETTOS

3%

- Ground Floor Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- City Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexARTS

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Zach

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Bastrop Opera House

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Penfold Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

37%

- Filigree Theatre

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

13%

- Ground Floor Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

9%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

UNVEILED

5%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

5%

- Broad Theatre

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

5%

- Bandwagon arts

ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK

4%

- Penfold

WANNA PLAY

3%

- Hyde Park Theatre

LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

3%

- Chambers theatre

RABBITS

3%

- Vortex theatre

TANGLE OF TIGERS

2%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

STONES

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

MOTHERTREE

2%

- VORTEX Theatre

ALL FOR ONE

2%

- The Baron's Men

HARPY

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER

1%

- Star Bandit Foundation

WALDEN (REMIX)

1%

- MMNT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Will Martin -- Bastrop Opera House

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Bailey Ellis -- TexARTS

SISTER ACT

4%

Jerrica Steger -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Taylor Bini -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Marlowe Hughes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donelvan Thigpen (Judas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Ashley Decherd -- University Theatre Guild

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Breanna Klotzbach -- University Theatre Guild

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Alicia Frias Escobar -- TexARTS

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Annie Fizzell -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

2%

Torrance Crary -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Aaron Matijasic -- City Theatre

BRING IT ON

2%

Ella Grace Harper -- Zilker Theatre Productions

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Nathan Tran -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

Jon Renee -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

FALSETTOS

2%

Jacob Rosenbaum -- Ground Floor Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

Susannah Crowell -- SoundBeacon Entertainment and Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SHREK

2%

Dietrich Calhoun -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Sage Hickman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Christine Jone -- Hill Country Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Charlize Cosmas -- The Wimberley Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA

1%

Carrigan Young -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL

1%

Andrew Cannata -- TexARTS

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

1%

Korben Lindstrom -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

33%

Ashley Griffin -- Fillagree

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Angelina Castillo -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

GREATER TUNA

4%

Will Mercer -- TexARTS

PUFFS

3%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Bethany Watkins -- Bastrop Opera House

STOP KISS

2%

Cait Rudd -- Georgetown Palace

KING LEAR

2%

Andy Bond -- The Baron's Men

TARTUFFE

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- City Theatre Austin

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

CB Feller -- ACC Drama

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Kevin Gates -- City theatre austin

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Bastrop Opera House

HOOKMAN

1%

Brenda Salas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Cruz Rivas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MISERY

1%

Suzanne Orzech -- Georgetown Palace Theater

KING O' THE MOON

1%

Andrew Springer -- The Wimberley Players

RUMORS

1%

DJ Delvecchio -- City Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Lexi Morris -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MACBETH

1%

Carlise Rosa -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

HAMLET

1%

Mike Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

Nick Riley -- Georgetown palace theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Caitlyn Deeb -- Gaslight baker

MOTHERTREE

1%

Alaithia Velez -- VORTEX Theatre

FENCES

1%

Skeeta Jenkins -- Georgetown Palace Theater

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

Dylan Droz -- Gaslight Baker

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

30%

- Filigree Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

5%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

3%

- University Theatre Guild

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

- Bastrop Opera House

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

3%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

TARTUFFE

3%

- City Theatre

PROOF

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- City theatre austin

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

- The Baron's Men

RABBITS

2%

- The Vortex

MACBETH

2%

- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

FAT HAM

2%

- Austin Playhouse

FENCES

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

- City Theatre Austin

GREATER TUNA

1%

- TexARTS

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE COVER OF LIFE

1%

- City Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

- Gaslight baker

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

1%

- Zach

THE NORMAL HEART

1%

- Austin Rainbow theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

33%

Patrick Anthony -- The Filigree Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Theada Haining -- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

4%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Steven Williams -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Adriana Fontánez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GREATER TUNA

3%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexArts

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

3%

Cody Arn -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

PJ Jetton -- University Theatre Guild

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Todd Allen Martin -- The Wimberley Players

UNVEILED

2%

Stephen Montalvo -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Ron Watson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MISERY

2%

Robyn Gammill -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Holly & Patrick Crowley -- The Alchemy Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Cole Rickman -- AISD Performing Arts Center

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexARTS

PARFUMERIE

2%

Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe -- Stage Presence Players

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

1%

Donna Coughlin -- TexARTS

PROOF

1%

Izzy Pohelman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

RABBITS

1%

Ann-Marie Gordon -- The Vortex

WAIT UNTIL DARK

1%

Christine Long and Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

1%

Anthony Pinder -- Broad Theatre

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

10%

Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

9%

Aaron Horak -- Georgetown Palace Theater

WAIT UNTIL DARK

8%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Theo Roe -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Mike Ragan -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

4%

Zia Fox -- ACC Drama

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Seth Ellington -- Georgetown Palace Theater

UNVEILED

4%

Rodd Simonson -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Luis Parra -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

POTUS

3%

Brooke Sauerwine -- Jarrott Productions

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

3%

Victoria Schwarz -- Ground Floor Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Mila Luna -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock -- Jarrott Productions

SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

3%

Jessie Drollette -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Seth Ellington -- TexARTS

TARTUFFE

2%

Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith -- City Theatre Austin

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Seth Ellington -- TexArts

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Ethan Wade -- Broad Theatre

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Casey Prowell -- The Wimberley Players

RABBITS

2%

Johann Solo -- The Vortex

WIT

1%

J. Kevin Smith -- City Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Louie Espinoza -- MMNT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

6%

AJ Reyes -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Earp -- University Theatre Guild

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ameer Mobarak -- City of buda & chambers theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

MATILDA

3%

Cynthia cruser -- Gaslight-Baker

BRING IT ON

3%

Lily Holmes -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

3%

Austin McCauley -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Amy Nichols Madison -- Texarts

SISTER ACT

2%

Christina Burbank -- Bastrop Opera House

UNVEILED

2%

Ana Pecina -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Meg Taylor -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Matt Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Antonette Knoedl -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kara Moy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Richard Jones -- The Alchemy Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Cara Bernstein -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Teddi Iley -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BRING IT ON

2%

Myk Garcia -- Zilker Theatre Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Lorelai Scrivner -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Hannah Ferguson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE, BYE BIRDIE

1%

Will Mallick -- TexArts

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

1%

Ella Goldstein -- University Theatre Guild

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Hunter Anderson -- Bastrop Opera House

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Avery LaRue -- Georgetown Palace Theater

DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

8%

Bailey Ellis -- The Filigree Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

8%

Allanah Maarteen -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

STOP KISS

5%

Amanda Garcia Faul -- Georgetown Palace

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Adrian Castanon Jr. -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Collin Moore -- Bastrop Opera House

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Aaron McMillan -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

3%

Liz Waters -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Syvannah Riley -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

3%

Sadie Stark -- University Theatre Guild

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

3%

Andrew Fisher -- Georgetown Palace

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

Heath Thompson -- City theatre austin

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Jeff Jeffers -- Hill Country Community Theatre

TARTUFFE

2%

Andrea Littlefield -- Austin City Theatre

PARFUMERIE

2%

Michael Lovestrong -- Stage Presence Players

TARTUFFE

2%

Zachary Gamble -- City Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Samari Davis -- Zach

PUFFS

2%

Blake Persyn -- University Theatre Guild

PUFFS

2%

Zeke Payne -- University Theatre Guild

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Camp Odem -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Shelby Breda -- The Wimberley Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Gaslight-Baker

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

CB Feller -- ACC Drama

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

Sara Barber -- City Theatre Austin

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Delan Crawford -- Broad Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

34%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

13%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

11%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

9%

- Chambers theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

BUNNICULA

6%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

TANGLE OF TIGERS

6%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ALICIA

6%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SUPERBUNNY

3%

- Georgetown palace education

19%

Bastrop Opera House

16%

Deaf Austin Theatre

12%

Georgetown Palace Theater

5%

Bottle Alley Theatre Company

4%

Broke Thespians Theatre Company

4%

Zilker Theatre Productions

3%

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

3%

University Theatre Guild

3%

Zach

2%

Magnolia Musical Theatre

2%

The Alchemy Theatre Company

2%

Texarts

2%

Austin Scottish Rite Theater

2%

Hill Country Community Theatre

2%

Chambers Theatre

2%

City Theatre Austin

2%

Stage Presence Players

1%

Austin City Theatre

1%

Ground Floor Theatre

1%

The Vortex

1%

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

1%

Dirty Gold

1%

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

1%

The Wimberley Players

1%

Broad Theatre

