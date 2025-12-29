Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Jennings
- KISS ME, KATE
- Entr'acte
15%
Candice Carraway
- ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE
- Bastrop Opera House
12%
Ann Talman
- ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE
- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club
12%
Billie Guffey
- HAUNTED HARMONIES
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
11%
Nathalia Hawkins
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
9%
Julia Kovar
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
9%
Elizabeth Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
7%
Corazon Campos
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Kathy Catmull
- FEAST.
- Shrewd Productions
6%
Laura Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Billie Guffey
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
10%
Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
8%
Matthew Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
6%
Jesee Smart
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
6%
Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Noah Wood
- GRAND HOTEL
- Alchemy Theatre
5%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Jesee Smart
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Evan Carlson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
4%
Lindsay Palinsky
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- impact arts
4%
Brianna Dumond
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Circle Arts Theatre
3%
Ostella Adam
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Evelyn Hoelscher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Richard Cerrato
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Natalie Uehara
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Toni Bravo
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Tobie Minor
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
Rachel Jenkins
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Noah Wood
- SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon Arts
1%
Sarah Waddle
- HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
9%
Teresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Erin Pena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Bert Flanagan
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
4%
Sarah Rosenkranz
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Theresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- magnolia
4%
Allison Johnson
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
4%
Erin Pena
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- The Stage Austin
4%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Eric Larson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Maggie Taylor
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Staphanie Slayton
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Kate Hellenbeck
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%
Kristin Knipp
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Cassidy Barber
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Kerry Bechtel
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Claire Shelton
- LIPSTICK
- Austin Rainbow theatre
2%
Macy Lynn Malmstron
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Faith Castaneda
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Jana Zek
- FALSETTOS
- Ground floor
2%
Katie Crugnola
- HENRY VI.I
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
14%
Beth James
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
8%
Dr. Kristen Rogers
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Andy Berkovsky
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
5%
Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%
Trace Turner
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
4%
Emily Taylor
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
3%
Michael Cooper
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%
Stephanie Smith
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Rick Roemer
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
Carl Gonzalez
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Kelsey Layton
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Mark A. Lit
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Emma Goolsbey
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Marco Bazan
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Rick Roemer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Hayli Isbell
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Doug DeGirolamo
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Preston Phillips
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Heidi Melton
- FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Fontanes
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
7%
Bridget Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
7%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Christine Long
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Beth James
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
5%
Ethan Sebree
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%
A. Jason Jones
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
4%
Adam Adolfo
- WIT
- City Theatre Austin
4%
Emily Taylor
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Payton Trahan
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
4%
Bethany Watkin
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Ben Wolfe
- FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Felipe Garcia
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georegtown Palace Theatre
3%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Betty Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Jim Lindsay
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Charlie Hukill
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Bethany Watkin
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Jenny Lavery
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Morgan Urbanovsky
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Sarah Hogestyn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
11%THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Factory on 5th
11%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%SELF PORTRAITS 5
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
1%FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Faith Castaneda
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Billy Cage
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
5%
Josh Hervey
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Jackie Kovner
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
5%
Channing Schreyer
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
4%
Kathryn Eader
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Mike Fahrenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Conner Gilbert
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
4%
Natasha Shimelman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Deanna Bellardinelli
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
3%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
3%
Elba Emicente Sanchez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Wyatt Hood
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Sam Chesney
- LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
3%
J. Mwaki
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
3%
Jade Jacobo
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Anthony
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor
2%
Faith Castaneda
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Payton Trahan
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Deanna Belardinelli
- JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
10%
Adam Roberts
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
9%
Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Ben Cook
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Veronica Ryan
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry
- COMPANY
- Roustabout Theatre
5%
Carrie Culver
- THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
4%
Ellie Jarrett
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Susan Finnegan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Ben Cook
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Michael Rosensteel
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Colin Tuohy
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Lucas Lindberg
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Trey Shonkwiler
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Carrie Culver
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
3%
Jonathan Borden
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Andy Heger
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Neil Gibson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Julie Rhodes
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Lyn Koenning
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Carrie Culver
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald
- TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Savannah Cervantes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Jonathan Forbes
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Ellie Shattles
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%Best Musical MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
15%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
6%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Zach
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
1%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Penfold Theatre Company
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
37%I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
13%WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
5%UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
5%SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon arts
5%ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK
- Penfold
4%WANNA PLAY
- Hyde Park Theatre
3%LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
- Chambers theatre
3%RABBITS
- Vortex theatre
3%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%STONES
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%ALL FOR ONE
- The Baron's Men
2%HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%WALDEN (REMIX)
- MMNT
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Bailey Ellis
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
4%
Jerrica Steger
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Taylor Bini
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Marlowe Hughes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Donelvan Thigpen (Judas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Ashley Decherd
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Breanna Klotzbach
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Alicia Frias Escobar
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Annie Fizzell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Torrance Crary
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Aaron Matijasic
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Ella Grace Harper
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Nathan Tran
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
2%
Jon Renee
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Jacob Rosenbaum
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Susannah Crowell
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment and Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Dietrich Calhoun
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Sage Hickman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Christine Jone
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Charlize Cosmas
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Carrigan Young
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
1%
Andrew Cannata
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
1%
Korben Lindstrom
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Fillagree
33%
Angelina Castillo
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Will Mercer
- GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
4%
Preston Phillips
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Bethany Watkins
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Cait Rudd
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Andy Bond
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%
CB Feller
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Hayli Isbell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kevin Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Samantha Plumb
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Brenda Salas
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Cruz Rivas
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Suzanne Orzech
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Andrew Springer
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
1%
DJ Delvecchio
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
1%
Lexi Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Carlise Rosa
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
1%
Mike Crugnola
- HAMLET
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
Nick Riley
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown palace theater
1%
Caitlyn Deeb
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight baker
1%
Alaithia Velez
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Skeeta Jenkins
- FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Dylan Droz
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%Best Play THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
30%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Baron's Men
2%RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
2%FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
1%GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
1%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
1%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight baker
1%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
1%THE NORMAL HEART
- Austin Rainbow theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- The Filigree Theatre
33%
Theada Haining
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS
- City Theatre
4%
Steven Williams
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Adriana Fontánez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Bradford Smitherman
- GREATER TUNA
- TexArts
3%
Cody Arn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
3%
PJ Jetton
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Todd Allen Martin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Stephen Montalvo
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Ron Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Robyn Gammill
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Holly & Patrick Crowley
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Cole Rickman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Bradford Smitherman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Charlie Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%
Donna Coughlin
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
1%
Izzy Pohelman
- PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Ann-Marie Gordon
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
1%
Christine Long and Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Anthony Pinder
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
10%
Aaron Horak
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
9%
Jason Farley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
8%
Theo Roe
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Mike Ragan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Zia Fox
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
4%
Seth Ellington
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Rodd Simonson
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Luis Parra
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Brooke Sauerwine
- POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Victoria Schwarz
- I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Mila Luna
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Tommie Jackson
- SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Jessie Drollette
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Seth Ellington
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Seth Ellington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexArts
2%
Ethan Wade
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Casey Prowell
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Johann Solo
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
J. Kevin Smith
- WIT
- City Theatre
1%
Louie Espinoza
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jason Farley
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
AJ Reyes
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Amanda Earp
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Ameer Mobarak
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Cynthia cruser
- MATILDA
- Gaslight-Baker
3%
Lily Holmes
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
3%
Austin McCauley
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Amy Nichols Madison
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
3%
Christina Burbank
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Ana Pecina
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Meg Taylor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Matt Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Antonette Knoedl
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Kara Moy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Richard Jones
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Cara Bernstein
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Teddi Iley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Myk Garcia
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Lorelai Scrivner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Hannah Ferguson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Will Mallick
- BYE, BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%
Ella Goldstein
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
1%
Hunter Anderson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Avery LaRue
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bailey Ellis
- DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE
- The Filigree Theatre
8%
Allanah Maarteen
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Garcia Faul
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Adrian Castanon Jr.
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Collin Moore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Aaron McMillan
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Liz Waters
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
3%
Syvannah Riley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Sadie Stark
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Tommie Jackson
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Andrew Fisher
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Heath Thompson
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
3%
Jeff Jeffers
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Andrea Littlefield
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
2%
Michael Lovestrong
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Zachary Gamble
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
2%
Samari Davis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Blake Persyn
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Zeke Payne
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Camp Odem
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Shelby Breda
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Samantha Plumb
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight-Baker
2%
CB Feller
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Sara Barber
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Delan Crawford
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
34%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Georgetown Palace Theater
13%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
11%INTO THE WOODS
- Chambers theatre
9%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
8%BUNNICULA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%SUPERBUNNY
- Georgetown palace education
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Bastrop Opera House
19%
Deaf Austin Theatre
16%
Georgetown Palace Theater
12%
Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
University Theatre Guild
3%
Zach
3%
Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
The Alchemy Theatre Company
2%
Texarts
2%
Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Chambers Theatre
2%
City Theatre Austin
2%
Stage Presence Players
2%
Austin City Theatre
1%
Ground Floor Theatre
1%
The Vortex
1%
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
1%
Dirty Gold
1%
Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
The Wimberley Players
1%
Broad Theatre
1%