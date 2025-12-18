Cast Set for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Austin Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s thriller, Describe the Night. Directed by Ben Wolfe this play explores how history becomes fiction and vice versa, playing January 30–February 22, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

Set in Russia over the course of 90 years, this arresting, epic play by Rajiv Joseph follows the stories of seven Russians-soldiers and poets, KGB agents and journalists-as they unearth mysteries, connected by history, lies, fiction and blood.

Casting for Describe the Night includes Stephen Mercantel as Isaac; Tobie Minor as Nikolai; Andrea Osborn as Yevgenia; Brennan Patrick as Vova; Alyssa Hurtado as Urzula; Devin Finn as Feliks; and Lara Toner as Mariya.

Directed by Ben Wolfe. The production team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Buffy Manners as costume designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Sarah Zeringue as properties designer; and Robert S. Fisher as sound designer.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St. Reserved parking is available through SpotHero.

