Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Deaf Austin Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Candice Carraway - ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE - Bastrop Opera House 13%

ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE

13%

Ann Talman -- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club

HAUNTED HARMONIES

12%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

KISS ME, KATE

12%

Jennifer Jennings -- Entr'acte

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

10%

Nathalia Hawkins -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

9%

Julia Kovar -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!

7%

Corazon Campos -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

6%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Laura Moliter -- Sister Songs

FEAST.

6%

Kathy Catmull -- Shrewd Productions

IT'S ABOUT TIME

5%

Elizabeth Moliter -- Sister Songs

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

11%

Melissa Ford -- Bastrop Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Matthew Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

7%

Jesee Smart -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd -- City Theatre

BRING IT ON

6%

Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

6%

Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Noah Wood -- Alchemy Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Evan Carlson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Kim Schafer -- Texarts

UNVEILED

4%

Jesee Smart -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke -- impact arts

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Brianna Dumond -- Circle Arts Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Ostella Adam -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Evelyn Hoelscher -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR

2%

Natalie Uehara -- AISD Performing Arts Center

FALSETTOS

2%

Richard Cerrato -- Ground Floor Theatre

MOTHERTREE

2%

Toni Bravo -- VORTEX Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Tobie Minor -- MMNT

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Rachel Jenkins -- Bastrop Opera House

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Lindsay Palinsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

1%

Noah Wood -- Bandwagon Arts

HARPY

1%

Sarah Waddle -- Star Bandit Foundation

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

9%

Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt -- Bastrop Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Teresa Carson -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Erin Pena -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bert Flanagan -- City Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Sarah Rosenkranz -- The Alchemy Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MACBETH

4%

Allison Johnson -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Eric Larson -- AISD Performing Arts Center

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

UNVEILED

3%

Staphanie Slayton -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

TARTUFFE

3%

Kate Hellenbeck -- City Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kristin Knipp -- City of buda & chambers theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

HOOKMAN

2%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ELF THE MUSICAL

2%

Cassidy Barber -- TexARTS

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Kerry Bechtel -- ACC Drama

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Macy Lynn Malmstron -- TexARTS

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HENRY VI.I

2%

Katie Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Theresa Carson -- magnolia

FALSETTOS

2%

Jana Zek -- Ground floor

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

LIPSTICK

2%

Claire Shelton -- Austin Rainbow theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

9%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Lisa Holcomb -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Dr. Kristen Rogers -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

6%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

BRING IT ON

4%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- Zilker Theatre Productions

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

FALSETTOS

4%

Trace Turner -- Ground Floor Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Michael Cooper -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Stephanie Smith -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Rick Roemer -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Kelsey Layton -- Bastrop Opera House

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Carl Gonzalez -- TexARTS

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Goolsbey -- University Theatre Guild

UNVEILED

3%

Mark A. Lit -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Marco Bazan -- AISD Performing Arts Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Rick Roemer -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Kim Schafer -- TexArts

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Doug DeGirolamo -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Heidi Melton -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

7%

Chris Fontanes -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

5%

Christine Long -- Bastrop Opera House

MISERY

5%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

PUFFS

5%

Ethan Sebree -- University Theatre Guild

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

A. Jason Jones -- Gaslight Baker

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Bridget Gates -- City Theatre Austin

WIT

4%

Adam Adolfo -- City Theatre Austin

MISERY

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

TARTUFFE

4%

Payton Trahan -- Austin City Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

PARFUMERIE

3%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

FAT HAM

3%

Ben Wolfe -- Austin Playhouse

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Felipe Garcia -- Georegtown Palace Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- MMNT

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Betty Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

RUMORS

2%

Jim Lindsay -- City Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jenny Lavery -- Zach

STOP KISS

2%

Morgan Urbanovsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Kairos Looney -- Broad Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

12%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

11%

- Factory on 5th

SISTER ACT

4%

- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

4%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

4%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SELF PORTRAITS 5

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

GRAND HOTEL

4%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

PUFFS

2%

- University Theatre Guild

TARTUFFE

2%

- City Theatre Austin

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexArts

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

- University Theatre Guild

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

2%

- Stage Presence Players

FOREVER PLAID

1%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

PARFUMERIE

1%

- Stage Presence Players

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

1%

- City Theatre Austin

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

- Gaslight Baker

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

PARFUMERIE

6%

Billy Cage -- Stage Presence Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Josh Hervey -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Jackie Kovner -- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BRING IT ON

4%

Kathryn Eader -- Zilker Theatre Productions

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

4%

Channing Schreyer -- ACC Drama

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Mike Fahrenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Conner Gilbert -- TexArts

SHREK

4%

Natasha Shimelman -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

GRAND HOTEL

3%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Wyatt Hood -- AISD Performing Arts Center

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Elba Emicente Sanchez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

UNVEILED

3%

Deanna Bellardinelli -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

3%

J. Mwaki -- Broad Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Jade Jacobo -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Hill Country Community Theatre

WIT

2%

Payton Trahan -- City Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

FALSETTOS

2%

Patrick Anthony -- Ground Floor

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

2%

Deanna Belardinelli -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

STOP KISS

2%

Willow Rae Keith -- Georgetown Palace

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

11%

Marc Lionetti -- Bastrop Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Adam Roberts -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Ben Cook -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SHREK

6%

Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

COMPANY

5%

Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry -- Roustabout Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Ellie Jarrett -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Susan Finnegan -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ben Cook -- City of buda & chambers theatre

BRING IT ON

4%

Michael Rosensteel -- Zilker Theatre Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Veronica Ryan -- Georgetown Palace

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Colin Tuohy -- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Lucas Lindberg -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

FALSETTOS

3%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ground Floor Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Jonathan Borden -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Neil Gibson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Andy Heger -- TexARTS

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Julie Rhodes -- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Lyn Koenning -- TexArts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Savannah Cervantes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Jonathan Forbes -- AISD Performing Arts Center

TANGLE OF TIGERS

2%

Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Ellie Shattles -- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

2%

Carrie Culver -- Stage Presence Players

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

16%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SISTER ACT

6%

- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

5%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

5%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

- University Theatre Guild

GRAND HOTEL

5%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- City Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

3%

- Ground Floor Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

UNVEILED

2%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- City Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexARTS

LIZZIE

2%

- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

- TexARTS

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Zach

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

- Bastrop Opera House

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Penfold Theatre Company

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

38%

- Filigree Theatre

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

11%

- Ground Floor Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

9%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

UNVEILED

5%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

5%

- Broad Theatre

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

5%

- Bandwagon arts

ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK

4%

- Penfold

WANNA PLAY

4%

- Hyde Park Theatre

LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

4%

- Chambers theatre

RABBITS

3%

- Vortex theatre

TANGLE OF TIGERS

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ALL FOR ONE

2%

- The Baron's Men

MOTHERTREE

2%

- VORTEX Theatre

HARPY

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER

1%

- Star Bandit Foundation

STONES

1%

- Star Bandit Foundation

WALDEN (REMIX)

1%

- MMNT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Will Martin -- Bastrop Opera House

SISTER ACT

4%

Jerrica Steger -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Taylor Bini -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Marlowe Hughes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Ashley Decherd -- University Theatre Guild

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Breanna Klotzbach -- University Theatre Guild

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donelvan Thigpen (Judas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Alicia Frias Escobar -- TexARTS

SHREK

3%

Torrance Crary -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Annie Fizzell -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Aaron Matijasic -- City Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Bailey Ellis -- TexARTS

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Nathan Tran -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

BRING IT ON

2%

Ella Grace Harper -- Zilker Theatre Productions

UNVEILED

2%

Susannah Crowell -- SoundBeacon Entertainment and Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SHREK

2%

Dietrich Calhoun -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FALSETTOS

2%

Jacob Rosenbaum -- Ground Floor Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Sage Hickman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Christine Jone -- Hill Country Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Charlize Cosmas -- The Wimberley Players

UNVEILED

2%

Jon Renee -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ELF THE MUSICAL

1%

Andrew Cannata -- TexARTS

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

1%

Korben Lindstrom -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA

1%

Carrigan Young -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

33%

Ashley Griffin -- Fillagree

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Angelina Castillo -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

3%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

GREATER TUNA

3%

Will Mercer -- TexARTS

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Bethany Watkins -- Bastrop Opera House

STOP KISS

3%

Cait Rudd -- Georgetown Palace

TARTUFFE

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- City Theatre Austin

KING LEAR

2%

Andy Bond -- The Baron's Men

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Kevin Gates -- City theatre austin

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Bastrop Opera House

HOOKMAN

2%

Brenda Salas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

KING O' THE MOON

1%

Andrew Springer -- The Wimberley Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Cruz Rivas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MISERY

1%

Suzanne Orzech -- Georgetown Palace Theater

RUMORS

1%

DJ Delvecchio -- City Theatre

MACBETH

1%

Carlise Rosa -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

HAMLET

1%

Mike Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Caitlyn Deeb -- Gaslight baker

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

Nick Riley -- Georgetown palace theater

MOTHERTREE

1%

Alaithia Velez -- VORTEX Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Lexi Morris -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

Dylan Droz -- Gaslight Baker

FENCES

1%

Skeeta Jenkins -- Georgetown Palace Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

1%

Nisi Strugis -- Zach

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

30%

- Filigree Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

4%

- University Theatre Guild

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

- Bastrop Opera House

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

3%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

TARTUFFE

3%

- City Theatre

PROOF

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- City theatre austin

RUMORS

2%

- City Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

- The Baron's Men

RABBITS

2%

- The Vortex

FAT HAM

2%

- Austin Playhouse

MACBETH

2%

- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

FENCES

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

GREATER TUNA

2%

- TexARTS

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

- City Theatre Austin

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

- City Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

- Gaslight baker

THE NORMAL HEART

1%

- Austin Rainbow theatre

PARFUMERIE

1%

- Stage Presence Players

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

33%

Patrick Anthony -- The Filigree Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Theada Haining -- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

4%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Steven Williams -- Georgetown Palace Theater

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Adriana Fontánez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

PJ Jetton -- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Ron Watson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MISERY

2%

Robyn Gammill -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

Stephen Montalvo -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Holly & Patrick Crowley -- The Alchemy Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

2%

Cody Arn -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Cole Rickman -- AISD Performing Arts Center

PARFUMERIE

2%

Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe -- Stage Presence Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexARTS

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

1%

Donna Coughlin -- TexARTS

GREATER TUNA

1%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexArts

RABBITS

1%

Ann-Marie Gordon -- The Vortex

PROOF

1%

Izzy Pohelman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

WAIT UNTIL DARK

1%

Christine Long and Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

CRIMES OF THE HEART

1%

Todd Allen Martin -- The Wimberley Players

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

1%

Anthony Pinder -- Broad Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

10%

Aaron Horak -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

9%

Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Theo Roe -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Mike Ragan -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Seth Ellington -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Luis Parra -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

POTUS

4%

Brooke Sauerwine -- Jarrott Productions

UNVEILED

4%

Rodd Simonson -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

3%

Victoria Schwarz -- Ground Floor Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Mila Luna -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock -- Jarrott Productions

STOP KISS

3%

Jessie Drollette -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Seth Ellington -- TexARTS

TARTUFFE

3%

Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith -- City Theatre Austin

SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

KING O' THE MOON

3%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Seth Ellington -- TexArts

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Ethan Wade -- Broad Theatre

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Zia Fox -- ACC Drama

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Casey Prowell -- The Wimberley Players

RABBITS

2%

Johann Solo -- The Vortex

WIT

2%

J. Kevin Smith -- City Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Louie Espinoza -- MMNT

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

6%

AJ Reyes -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Earp -- University Theatre Guild

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ameer Mobarak -- City of buda & chambers theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

MATILDA

3%

Cynthia cruser -- Gaslight-Baker

BRING IT ON

3%

Lily Holmes -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

3%

Austin McCauley -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Amy Nichols Madison -- Texarts

SISTER ACT

2%

Christina Burbank -- Bastrop Opera House

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Meg Taylor -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Antonette Knoedl -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Richard Jones -- The Alchemy Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kara Moy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Cara Bernstein -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Matt Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

UNVEILED

2%

Ana Pecina -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Teddi Iley -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Hannah Ferguson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BRING IT ON

2%

Myk Garcia -- Zilker Theatre Productions

BYE, BYE BIRDIE

2%

Will Mallick -- TexArts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Lorelai Scrivner -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

1%

Ella Goldstein -- University Theatre Guild

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Avery LaRue -- Georgetown Palace Theater

NUNSENSE: THE MEGA MUSICAL

1%

Annika Roberts -- MMNT

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

7%

Allanah Maarteen -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

STOP KISS

5%

Amanda Garcia Faul -- Georgetown Palace

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Adrian Castanon Jr. -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Collin Moore -- Bastrop Opera House

DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

4%

Bailey Ellis -- The Filigree Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Aaron McMillan -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

3%

Liz Waters -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Syvannah Riley -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

3%

Sadie Stark -- University Theatre Guild

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

Heath Thompson -- City theatre austin

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Jeff Jeffers -- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

3%

Andrew Fisher -- Georgetown Palace

TARTUFFE

3%

Andrea Littlefield -- Austin City Theatre

PARFUMERIE

2%

Michael Lovestrong -- Stage Presence Players

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Samari Davis -- Zach

PUFFS

2%

Blake Persyn -- University Theatre Guild

TARTUFFE

2%

Zachary Gamble -- City Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Zeke Payne -- University Theatre Guild

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Camp Odem -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Gaslight-Baker

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Shelby Breda -- The Wimberley Players

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

CB Feller -- ACC Drama

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

Sara Barber -- City Theatre Austin

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Delan Crawford -- Broad Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

35%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

14%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

12%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

INTO THE WOODS

8%

- Chambers theatre

BUNNICULA

7%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ALICIA

6%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

TANGLE OF TIGERS

4%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SUPERBUNNY

3%

- Georgetown palace education

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

16%

Deaf Austin Theatre

14%

Georgetown Palace Theater

11%

Bastrop Opera House

5%

Bottle Alley Theatre Company

4%

Broke Thespians Theatre Company

4%

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

4%

Zilker Theatre Productions

4%

University Theatre Guild

3%

Zach

3%

Magnolia Musical Theatre

3%

The Alchemy Theatre Company

2%

Texarts

2%

Hill Country Community Theatre

2%

Austin Scottish Rite Theater

2%

City Theatre Austin

2%

Stage Presence Players

2%

Chambers Theatre

2%

Austin City Theatre

2%

Ground Floor Theatre

1%

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

1%

The Vortex

1%

The Wimberley Players

1%

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

1%

Broad Theatre

1%

AISD Performing Arts Center

