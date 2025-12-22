Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Deaf Austin Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Candice Carraway
- ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE
- Bastrop Opera House
13%
Ann Talman
- ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE
- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club
13%
Billie Guffey
- HAUNTED HARMONIES
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%
Jennifer Jennings
- KISS ME, KATE
- Entr'acte
12%
Nathalia Hawkins
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Julia Kovar
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
9%
Corazon Campos
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Billie Guffey
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Laura Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Kathy Catmull
- FEAST.
- Shrewd Productions
6%
Elizabeth Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
5%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Matthew Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Jesee Smart
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
6%
Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
6%
Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Noah Wood
- GRAND HOTEL
- Alchemy Theatre
5%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
5%
Evan Carlson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
4%
Jesee Smart
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- impact arts
4%
Brianna Dumond
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Circle Arts Theatre
4%
Ostella Adam
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Evelyn Hoelscher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Natalie Uehara
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Richard Cerrato
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Toni Bravo
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Tobie Minor
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Rachel Jenkins
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Lindsay Palinsky
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Noah Wood
- SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon Arts
1%
Sarah Waddle
- HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
9%
Teresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Erin Pena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Bert Flanagan
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
4%
Sarah Rosenkranz
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Allison Johnson
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
4%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Eric Larson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
4%
Maggie Taylor
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Staphanie Slayton
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Kate Hellenbeck
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%
Kristin Knipp
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Cassidy Barber
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Kerry Bechtel
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Macy Lynn Malmstron
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Faith Castaneda
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Katie Crugnola
- HENRY VI.I
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Theresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- magnolia
2%
Jana Zek
- FALSETTOS
- Ground floor
2%
Maggie Taylor
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Claire Shelton
- LIPSTICK
- Austin Rainbow theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Beth James
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
9%
Lisa Holcomb
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Dr. Kristen Rogers
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Andy Berkovsky
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
5%
Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Emily Taylor
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Trace Turner
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
4%
Michael Cooper
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Stephanie Smith
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Rick Roemer
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
Kelsey Layton
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Carl Gonzalez
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Emma Goolsbey
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Mark A. Lit
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
Marco Bazan
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Rick Roemer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Hayli Isbell
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Doug DeGirolamo
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Preston Phillips
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Heidi Melton
- FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Fontanes
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
7%
Christine Long
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Beth James
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
5%
Ethan Sebree
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
5%
A. Jason Jones
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
4%
Bridget Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
4%
Adam Adolfo
- WIT
- City Theatre Austin
4%
Emily Taylor
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Payton Trahan
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
4%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Bethany Watkin
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Ben Wolfe
- FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Felipe Garcia
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georegtown Palace Theatre
3%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Betty Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%
Jim Lindsay
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Charlie Hukill
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Bethany Watkin
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Jenny Lavery
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Morgan Urbanovsky
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Kairos Looney
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%Best Ensemble MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
12%THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Factory on 5th
11%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%SELF PORTRAITS 5
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
1%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
1%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
1%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Billy Cage
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
6%
Josh Hervey
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Jackie Kovner
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
5%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Kathryn Eader
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Channing Schreyer
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
4%
Mike Fahrenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Conner Gilbert
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
4%
Natasha Shimelman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
3%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
3%
Wyatt Hood
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Elba Emicente Sanchez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Deanna Bellardinelli
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%
J. Mwaki
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
3%
Jade Jacobo
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Faith Castaneda
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Payton Trahan
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Patrick Anthony
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor
2%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Deanna Belardinelli
- JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Willow Rae Keith
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Adam Roberts
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
9%
Ben Cook
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry
- COMPANY
- Roustabout Theatre
5%
Ellie Jarrett
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Susan Finnegan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Ben Cook
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Michael Rosensteel
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Veronica Ryan
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace
4%
Colin Tuohy
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Lucas Lindberg
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Carrie Culver
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
3%
Trey Shonkwiler
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Jonathan Borden
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Neil Gibson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Andy Heger
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
3%
Julie Rhodes
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Lyn Koenning
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Carrie Culver
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Savannah Cervantes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Jonathan Forbes
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Johann Solo and Griffen McDonald
- TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Ellie Shattles
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%
Carrie Culver
- THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%Best Musical MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
16%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
6%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Zach
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
1%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Penfold Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
38%I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
11%WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
5%UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
5%SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon arts
5%ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK
- Penfold
4%WANNA PLAY
- Hyde Park Theatre
4%LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
- Chambers theatre
4%RABBITS
- Vortex theatre
3%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%ALL FOR ONE
- The Baron's Men
2%MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%STONES
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%WALDEN (REMIX)
- MMNT
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Jerrica Steger
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Taylor Bini
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Marlowe Hughes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Ashley Decherd
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Breanna Klotzbach
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Donelvan Thigpen (Judas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Alicia Frias Escobar
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Torrance Crary
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Annie Fizzell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Aaron Matijasic
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
3%
Bailey Ellis
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Nathan Tran
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
2%
Ella Grace Harper
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Susannah Crowell
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment and Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Dietrich Calhoun
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Rosenbaum
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Sage Hickman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Christine Jone
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Charlize Cosmas
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Jon Renee
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Andrew Cannata
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
1%
Korben Lindstrom
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Carrigan Young
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Fillagree
33%
Angelina Castillo
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Preston Phillips
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Will Mercer
- GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
3%
Bethany Watkins
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Cait Rudd
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Nathan Clemenson
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Andy Bond
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Hayli Isbell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kevin Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Samantha Plumb
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Brenda Salas
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Springer
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
1%
Cruz Rivas
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Suzanne Orzech
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
DJ Delvecchio
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
1%
Carlise Rosa
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
1%
Mike Crugnola
- HAMLET
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
Caitlyn Deeb
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight baker
1%
Nick Riley
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown palace theater
1%
Alaithia Velez
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Lexi Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%
Dylan Droz
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%
Skeeta Jenkins
- FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Nisi Strugis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
1%Best Play THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
30%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Baron's Men
2%RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
2%MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight baker
2%THE NORMAL HEART
- Austin Rainbow theatre
1%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- The Filigree Theatre
33%
Theada Haining
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS
- City Theatre
4%
Steven Williams
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Adriana Fontánez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
PJ Jetton
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Ron Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Robyn Gammill
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Stephen Montalvo
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Holly & Patrick Crowley
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Cody Arn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
2%
Cole Rickman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Bradford Smitherman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Charlie Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Donna Coughlin
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
1%
Bradford Smitherman
- GREATER TUNA
- TexArts
1%
Ann-Marie Gordon
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
1%
Izzy Pohelman
- PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Christine Long and Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Todd Allen Martin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
1%
Anthony Pinder
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Horak
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
10%
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
9%
Theo Roe
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
8%
Jason Farley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
Mike Ragan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
5%
Seth Ellington
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Luis Parra
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Brooke Sauerwine
- POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
4%
Rodd Simonson
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%
Victoria Schwarz
- I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Mila Luna
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Jessie Drollette
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Seth Ellington
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Tommie Jackson
- SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
3%
Seth Ellington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexArts
2%
Ethan Wade
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Zia Fox
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Casey Prowell
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Johann Solo
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
J. Kevin Smith
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Louie Espinoza
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
AJ Reyes
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%
Jason Farley
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
5%
Amanda Earp
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Ameer Mobarak
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
4%
Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Cynthia cruser
- MATILDA
- Gaslight-Baker
3%
Lily Holmes
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
3%
Austin McCauley
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Amy Nichols Madison
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
3%
Christina Burbank
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Meg Taylor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Antonette Knoedl
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Richard Jones
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Kara Moy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Cara Bernstein
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Matt Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Ana Pecina
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Teddi Iley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Hannah Ferguson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Myk Garcia
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Will Mallick
- BYE, BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Lorelai Scrivner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
1%
Ella Goldstein
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
1%
Avery LaRue
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Annika Roberts
- NUNSENSE: THE MEGA MUSICAL
- MMNT
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allanah Maarteen
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
7%
Amanda Garcia Faul
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Adrian Castanon Jr.
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Collin Moore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Bailey Ellis
- DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE
- The Filigree Theatre
4%
Aaron McMillan
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Liz Waters
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
3%
Syvannah Riley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Sadie Stark
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Tommie Jackson
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Heath Thompson
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
3%
Jeff Jeffers
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Andrew Fisher
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Andrea Littlefield
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
3%
Michael Lovestrong
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Samari Davis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Blake Persyn
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Zachary Gamble
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
2%
Zeke Payne
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Camp Odem
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Samantha Plumb
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight-Baker
2%
Shelby Breda
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
CB Feller
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Sara Barber
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Delan Crawford
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
35%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Georgetown Palace Theater
14%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
8%INTO THE WOODS
- Chambers theatre
8%BUNNICULA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
7%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%SUPERBUNNY
- Georgetown palace education
3%JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Deaf Austin Theatre
16%
Georgetown Palace Theater
14%
Bastrop Opera House
11%
Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%
Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
University Theatre Guild
4%
Zach
3%
Magnolia Musical Theatre
3%
The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%
Texarts
2%
Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
City Theatre Austin
2%
Stage Presence Players
2%
Chambers Theatre
2%
Austin City Theatre
2%
Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
1%
The Vortex
1%
The Wimberley Players
1%
Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
1%
Broad Theatre
1%
AISD Performing Arts Center
1%