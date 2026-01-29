The Alchemy Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alchemy Theatre will present The Robber Bridegroom at The Whisenhunt at ZACH Theatre, with performances running from May 29 through June 14. Tickets for the production will go on sale in March.

Based on the novella by Eudora Welty, The Robber Bridegroom is a Southern Gothic fairy tale set in the Mississippi frontier. The musical features a book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry and music by Robert Waldman, incorporating folk, bluegrass, and gospel influences within its darkly comic narrative.

CAST

The cast will include Taylor Bini as Rosamund; Cameron La Brie as Jamie Lockhart / The Robber Bridegroom; Rachel Pallante as Salome; Matt Kennedy as Little Harp; Kevin Pellicone as Big Harp; Sebastian Vitale as Clement Musgrove; Noah Steele as Goat; Brittany Marino as Goat’s Mother; Kyra Jackson as Airie; Alicia Frias as the Raven; and Tony Nielson as the Landlord. The production’s musicians will include Billy Curtis on fiddle, Stevie Trudell on guitar and banjo, and Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles leading the ensemble on keyboard.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team will be led by director Michael Cooper, with Ellie Jarrett Shattles serving as music director and Noah Wood as choreographer. The design team will include Pam Fletcher Friday (Costume Designer), Holly Crowley and Patrick Crowley (set designers), Britney Salyer (props designer and fight coordinator), and Kallie Pierce (sound and lighting designer). Additional team members will include Sarah-Marie Curry (intimacy coordinator), Olivia Dockens (assistant stage manager), Paige Freeman (graphic designer), and Marnie Near (producer).