Chorus Austin Will Perform OPENING HEARTS in February

Chorus Austin will continue its Season of Unity with OPENING HEARTS, an intimate and reflective concert performed by its Chamber Ensemble and led by Artistic Director Ryan Heller. Performances take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1, 2026, at East Side Performing Arts, 979 Springdale Rd.

Designed as a 70-minute musical experience, including poetry and guided reflection, OPENING HEARTS invites audiences into music that explores love, friendship, connection, vulnerability and shared humanity. The program is built using contemporary composers and includes the music of: Dale Trumbore, Shara Nova, Dan Forrest, Jennifer Lucy Cook, as well as pieces made famous by groups such as The King’s Singers and Chanticleer.

This contemporary choral concert explores the depths of relationships, moving through infatuation, need, companionship, conflict, compromise and love. With luminous harmonies and deeply human texts, the concert experience is designed to be centered around that which connects us. The emotional arc reflects the concert’s larger intention: to listen closely, sit with complexity and recognize ourselves in one another.

The music featured in OPENING HEARTS reflects the heart and spirit of Chorus Austin’s Season of Unity, emphasizing empathy, openness and meaningful connection. The program’s transparent textures and focus on contemporary voices invites audiences into a shared space of reflection where listening becomes an act of unity.

“OPENING HEARTS creates space for people to feel and reflect on various aspects of love together,” said Ryan Heller, artistic director of Chorus Austin. “This music invites honesty, vulnerability, sharing, and deep listening, allowing audiences to experience connection in a very personal way.”

The Chamber Ensemble is Chorus Austin’s small, select group of singers, curated for programs that benefit from nuance, clarity and close musical collaboration. Without the scale of a full symphonic chorus, the ensemble offers a more immediate connection between singers, music and audience, making it especially suited to introspective repertoire like OPENING HEARTS.

OPENING HEARTS offers a powerful and personal entry point into Chorus Austin’s Season of Unity, blending contemporary choral music with thoughtful reflection in an intimate setting.