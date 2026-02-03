Georgetown Palace Theatre Faces Major Damage and Calls for Community Support

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday, January 25, during a winter weather event, the historic Georgetown Palace Theatre on Austin Avenue suffered extensive damage to the facility. Due to the severity of the damage and the location of the necessary repairs, the Theatre was forced to cancel the closing weekend of Disney’s Frozen and reevaluate its 2026 season schedule. The 2026 season-opening production, The Mountaintop, will proceed as planned, and tickets are currently on sale. All performances will take place at the Doug Smith Performance Center, located at 206 W. 2nd Street in Georgetown, Texas. The production will run from February 6 through March 8.

The past week brought significant uncertainty and many questions regarding how to move forward with the 2026 season. As of today, the Georgetown Palace Theatre is fortunate to partner with the Georgetown Independent School District to secure the Klett Center for the Performing Arts, adjacent to Georgetown High School, at a significantly reduced rate. This venue will host the opening weekend of Swing! The Musical as originally scheduled, February 13–15. This weekend also marks the kickoff of the Theatre’s 100-year anniversary celebration of the historic Georgetown Palace Theatre on Austin Avenue, where the damage occurred.

The Theatre is presenting this show for one weekend only, with performances on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. Patrons who previously purchased tickets for these performances will have their tickets transferred to the new location. Additional tickets are now on sale, and audiences are warmly invited to attend.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for repairs to the historic theatre. While the Theatre remains hopeful that repairs will be completed in a timely manner, circumstances beyond its control may delay the process. Until a projected completion date is known, it is unclear whether additional productions will be affected. Required repairs include replacing the sound system, hearing loop, portions of the seating, floor and wall carpeting, curtains, parts of the stage, paint, and extensive deep cleaning, as well as mitigation services following several feet of water damage. The Theatre asks for patience as these challenges are addressed and experts work to restore the space safely and thoughtfully.

The Georgetown Palace Theatre has experienced an outpouring of support for its staff, cast, and crew. The organization is deeply grateful for the encouragement and kindness shown by the community. This support is a testament to the spirit of Georgetown and Central Texas and reinforces that the Theatre is not navigating this journey alone.

Those who are able to support the Georgetown Palace Theatre through a donation are sincerely appreciated. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact Development Director Debra Heater at debra@georgetownpalace.org

or (512) 736-2496. It will take a village, and the Theatre is confident that its Palace family will see it through.