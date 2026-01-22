Review: THE WOLF YOU FEED at The Vortex Theatre

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Darcy Parker Bruce’s the wolf you feed (the playwright stylizes the title without capital letters) howls into The Vortex Theatre for its American debut and what a gift it is. In the hands of Bottle Alley founder Chris Fontanes and the Vortex team, this production becomes a singular theatrical experience, one we are invited to sink our teeth into completely.

Bruce’s allegorical tale centers on Max (Rachel Hancock), a newly separated woman staying at the Shady Pines Motel, perched at the edge of a heavily forested park. Enter a pack of wolves, Phoenix Shaw (Pamplemouse), Angelina Castillo (Jet), Aurora Villarreal (Crackerjack), Mon Darter (Riffraf), and Pablo Muñoz-Evers (Ajax), a group that is at once dangerous and delightful. Without spoiling too much, the play traces Max’s journey through a pivotal moment in her life, as she learns to listen to the whispers buried deep within her soul. Bruce is unquestionably a playwright to watch; their tightly crafted script and imaginative storytelling strike at the heart while delivering a deeply warm and affirming message.

The Vortex production has it all. From the moment the house opens, the audience is ushered into a transformed world. Preshow lighting casts an atmospheric glow as mist hovers in the air. The striking set places a lonely, down-at-the-heels motel room beneath a bright moon, with a forest looming tantalizingly close. Those with a keen sense of smell may even catch wafts of juniper and spruce. Sound design enhances the immersion with subtle birdsong and animal movement, surrounding the audience in the play’s sumptuous imaginings. Before the narrative formally begins, the wolves prowl the space, playing on the set and curiously interacting with audience members. By the time the show starts, it feels like the most natural progression imaginable.

The magician behind this seamless world-building is director Chris Fontanes. With past productions such as The Haunting of Hill House, Raven-Winged Hours: An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, and last season’s Rabbits, Fontanes has risen to the top of Austin theatre by remaining fiercely true to his vision. His attention to detail, deep connection with actors, and mastery of ensemble work are exemplary. Fontanes is a director other artists should study, through the true marriage of technical elements and a dedicated cast and crew, he creates fascinating worlds where anything feels possible.

Here, the technical elements are very much characters in their own right. Amy Lewis’ lighting design is layered, evocative, and breathtakingly atmospheric—quite possibly the finest lighting I’ve seen at The Vortex. The sound design by Johann Solo brings the forest to life so subtly you may not consciously notice it, yet its absence would be unthinkable. The set design by Izzy Poehlman is glorious, perfectly matching the play’s tenor; the rundown motel room holds delightful surprises, with reveals that are exquisitely timed. Costume design by Aaron Flynn is eclectic and funky, emphasizing each wolf’s individuality while maintaining a cohesive pack identity.

The cast performs with extraordinary precision and instinct, moving and interacting as a true pack. Rachel Hancock’s Max is riveting, she commands attention even in moments of silence, conveying indecision and emotional fracture with remarkable clarity. Though she anchors the production, Hancock never overshadows her fellow performers; when she joins the wolves, she becomes one of them. Each wolf is a standout, and choosing a favorite feels impossible. Phoenix Shaw, Angelina Castillo, Aurora Villarreal, Mon Darter, and Pablo Muñoz-Evers should all be highly commended for achieving such nuanced, individualized ensemble work, an accomplishment that is far rarer than it appears.

My advice: book your tickets now, before the wolf you feed sells out and disappears. I recommend this production as PG-13, with a content warning for themes of domestic violence. It is an unforgettable theatrical experience.

the wolf you feed

By Darcy Parker Bruce

Directed by Chris Fontanes

The Vortex Theatre, Austin

January 15 – February 7, 2026

Running time: 75 minutes, with no intermission

Tickets: $15.00 - $39.00

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...