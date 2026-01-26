2026 ART SPARK TEXAS ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS Nominations Open Now

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art Spark Texas has opened nominations for its 2026 Artist of the Year Awards, an annual program recognizing Texas artists with disabilities whose work demonstrates artistic excellence, leadership, and meaningful community impact. Nominations are open to the public, including self-nominations, and multiple nominations for the same individual are accepted.

The awards honor artists working across visual art, dance, music, theater, performance art, craft, media, and writing. The program highlights artists who expand access to the arts, challenge perceptions, and help build a more inclusive cultural landscape across Texas.

“The Artist of the Year Awards are one of the most meaningful ways we celebrate the power of artists to shape culture, shift perspectives, and create connection,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “This program is an opportunity to honor artists with disabilities whose creativity, lived experience, and commitment make a lasting difference, not only through their work but through the doors they open for others.”

Past recipients describe the awards as both recognition and a catalyst, elevating artists’ visibility and strengthening professional opportunities. “Receiving Art Spark Texas’ Artist of the Year Award truly means the world to me,” said John Bramblitt, last year’s Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award honoree. “Art Spark doesn’t just celebrate art—it celebrates belonging.”

Award categories include the Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award, which recognizes an artist whose work exemplifies creativity, determination, and inclusion; the Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award, honoring an artist whose media-based work advances awareness and inclusion; the Creative Veteran Service Award, recognizing a Texas veteran artist whose creative practice and community service reflect resilience and leadership; the SPARK Award, which honors an emerging artist with a disability whose work reflects innovation and possibility; and the Gloria Bond Creative Aging Award, celebrating an artist age 65 or older who continues to explore or expand their creative practice.

“Receiving the Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award renewed my sense of purpose as an artist,” said Matthew Alaniz. “It made me feel seen in my community and gave me the courage to keep telling stories.”

Each award includes an honorarium and an invitation to the 2026 Artist of the Year Celebration Event in Austin, with travel expenses covered for awardees outside the Austin area. A panel of judges will review all nominations, and recipients will be announced in June. Nominations must be submitted by April 15 via the online form.

Founded in 1996, Art Spark Texas is celebrating 30 years of fostering an inclusive, arts-inspired community where individuals with and without disabilities can flourish. The organization works statewide to ensure arts experiences are accessible, welcoming, and respectful, and has served more than 95,000 Texans through community-based programs, classes, workshops, and performances.