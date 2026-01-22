Cast and Creatives Set for WILD HORSES at Penfold Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the dark comedy, Wild Horses written by Allison Gregory and directed by Rudy Ramirez. Wild Horses runs February 27 – March 15, 2026 at Penfold Theatre.

First produced in 2017 in Austin at The VORTEX, Wild Horses received high praise and honored at the 2018 B. Iden Payne Awards with winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama and the 2018 Austin Critics Table Outstanding Performance by an Individual.

It’s the 70’s, there’s music and make-outs, and freedom is just out of reach. A savagely-funny play about a threshold summer that forever alters an adolescent girl, as portrayed by her grown-up self. Complex and timeless, this is a coming-of-age story for all generations. The pathos and hubris of teenage years, the struggle for identity, independence, and authenticity, and the desire to find your place in a complicated world — it all comes rushing at us as she takes us on the ride of her life.

“I fell in love with Wild Horses the first time I read it, and it became the first National Play Network Rolling World Premiere done by my home theatre, The VORTEX,” said director Ramirez. “Best of all, I got to do the play with my best friend and then watch her soak up the applause and awards she richly deserved. Coming back to the play, there is even more depth and complexity to be mined out of the text, and I'm thrilled at the prospect that we will be playing on a bigger stage to larger audiences. It has made me want to take the show around the world.”

Wild Horses stars Jennifer Coy Jennings. Directed by Rudy Ramirez. Additional production team includes Set Design and Technical Direction by Holly and Patrick Crowley, Costume Design by Glenda Wolfe, Properties Design by Ismael Soto, Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony, Sound Design by Lowell Bartholomee, and Stephanie Delk as Production Stage Manager.