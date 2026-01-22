City Theatre Austin To Open 2026 Season With THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre Austin will open its 2026 season with THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL, award winning American play by Horton Foote. The production will run February 20 through March 8 at Genesis Creative Collective and is directed by guest director Tracy Arnold.

The play centers on Carrie Watts, an elderly widow living in Houston with her son and daughter-in-law, who longs to return to her childhood home in the small town of Bountiful, Texas. Determined to make the journey despite her family’s objections, Carrie sets out on a final trip that reflects on memory, independence, and the enduring pull of home. The role of Mrs. Carrie Watts will be played by Judith Laird.

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL is among Foote’s most frequently produced works and is widely regarded as a landmark of American theatre. Foote, a Texas native, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for The Young Man from Atlanta and received numerous honors for both his stage and screenwriting work, including Academy Awards for To Kill a Mockingbird and Tender Mercies. His plays are known for their intimate portrayals of family, place, and moral complexity.

The cast for City Theatre Austin’s production includes Beau Paul, Dawn Erin, Olivia Jamison, Ken Farrell, and Austin Lytle. Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Genesis Creative Collective, located at 1507 Wilshire Boulevard in Austin.

Founded in 2006, City Theatre Austin is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary season. The company has been recognized by multiple regional arts organizations and awards bodies and continues to offer student and group discount ticket programs as part of its mission to provide accessible theatre for the Austin community. Ticket information is available by phone at 512-470-1100 or via email at info@citytheatreaustin.org.