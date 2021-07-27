VOICExperience Foundation Returns To Orlando With Florida VOICE Project

The VOICExperience Foundation is returning to live workshops and events as its Florida VOICE Project returns to Orlando from July 31-Aug. 6, giving rising young vocal artists an exclusive opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of world-class musicians. The annual Florida VOICE Project returns to Disney for its 21st season at the Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center, where the program began in 2000.

The week includes a live Master Class with legendary baritone Sherrill Milnes, an Aria Concert, Mock Auditions, and a VOICE Projects Showcase. VOICExperience was founded by Milnes and his wife and Florida native, soprano, Maria Zouves. The program continued in a virtual format in 2020 due to the pandemic; in 2021, full COVID-19 safety precautions are in place.

VOICExperience is hosting four exciting events during their Florida VOICE Program at the recently renovated Coronado Springs Resort - a prestigious Disney property. The general public has an opportunity to participate in the program at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 for A Virtual Aria Concert. Opera legend Sherrill Milnes invites you to hear the 2021 Florida VOICE Project artists in a digital format as the singers present their own film biographies.

This will be followed by A Sherrill Milnes Masterclass from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Hear and enjoy the participants of the VOICE Project while the maestro offers feedback about their performance. Tickets for these events cost $20 each.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. there will be a free event, Mock Auditions, when artists showcase their process. A panel of experts, including Gabriel Preisser, Executive and Artistic Director of Opera Orlando, offer helpful feedback to Florida VOICE Project participants in an audition setting.

The VOICE Project's return to a live format concludes on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. with the Florida VOICE Project Showcase at Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center. The Florida program wraps up after a great week with an exciting concert that combines all forms of music into one great event, led by Milnes himself. Tickets are $25.

"It is so rewarding to work with these enthusiastic and passionate young vocal artists and we are so pleased to be back in person, at the VOICE Project's original home on Disney property, for 2021," Milnes said. "Helping them develop their talents and work towards fulfilling their career goals is inspirational to me."

For more information on the Florida VOICE Project or VOICExperience, or to make reservations and purchase tickets please call 855-76-OPERA (855.766.7372) or visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org.