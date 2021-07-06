VIDEO: Extended Trailer Released for INTO THE WOODS at City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company will present Into the Woods, the Tony Award-winning musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. Into The Woods takes everyone's favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, with a rare modern classic.

Check out the trailer below!

This production is part of the 2020-21 PNC Reimagined Season and is included in current subscriber packages. Into the Woods will be performed at Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) July 9 - 18, 2021. Tickets are $40-$100, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.