RIVERDANCE Tour is Coming To The Fox Theatre in Atlanta

Tickets for RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation – the international Irish dance phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide – will go on sale Friday, Nov. 21. The production will return to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta for a limited weekend engagement from Feb. 6 – 7, 2026 as a part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025/2026 season.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation toured North America in 2025 to over 40 cities, including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and a special weekend of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of RIVERDANCE said, “For over 30 years, Riverdance has taken us on a unique and exhilarating journey with the love and support of our audiences. The show has developed from a stage spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon. It has continuously evolved yet we ensure it always remains true to its roots. The 30th Anniversary showcases our “New Generation” of extraordinary talented performers with their electrifying energy, passion and skill in their traditions and their music and dance. Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is Riverdance better than ever before.

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show.