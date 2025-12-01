First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix 39%

BROADWAY CABARET

24%

Donny Sadler -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY)

22%

Jazlynn Dunn -- Snellville Performing arts

AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC

15%

Logan Marber -- Milton Arts Council

BIG FISH

15%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

9%

Carly Berg Lovell -- FOCAL

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

8%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Kari Twyman -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Kailey Moster -- FoCAL Center

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Bonnie Dixon -- Bellissima Productions

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

5%

Janie Young -- OnStage Atlanta

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Zac Phelps -- Marietta Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Leah Boresow Groover -- Woodstock Arts

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Brett Taylor -- Perry Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

Cassidy Hall -- Macon little theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Veronica Volk -- ACT 1 Theater

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Madison Montgomery -- Woodstock Arts

NEWSIES

3%

Erika Fassalt -- Lolek's Storytellers

CABARET

2%

Stephanie Gore -- Macon Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle -- Renegade Theatre Company

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Shannon Champion -- Wonder Playhouse

RENT

2%

Stephanie Gore -- Macon Little Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

2%

Michael Short -- Onstage Atlanta

COMPANY

1%

Shannon Champion -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

WE LOVERS

1%

D.Norris -- Live Arts Theatre

GODSPELL (2012)

1%

Shelsy Tity -- Renegade Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

1%

Tonya Strain -- The Augusta Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

1%

Shannon Maldonado -- Wonder Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

11%

Dawn Parker -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

FROZEN

10%

Caitlin Belcik -- City Springs Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Atarius Armstrong -- Out Front Theatre Company

WAITRESS

9%

Kari Twyman -- Aurora Theatre

THE WIZ

9%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

A STRANGE LOOP

9%

Atarius Armstrong -- Actor's Express

RAGTIME

8%

Todd L. Underwood -- City Springs Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

7%

Amber Brown -- Live Arts Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

6%

Kari Twyman -- Dad's Garage

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

6%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

5%

Emily Dee -- Dad's Garage

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

Jonathan Bryant -- Out Front Theatre Company

MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS

4%

Tyler Sarkis -- Out Front Theatre Company

SHE LOVES ME

4%

Michael Short -- Onstage Atlanta

WAITRESS

13%

Shelley Kuhen -- Theatre Macon

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

12%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

BIG FISH

8%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

7%

Julie Marcigliano -- FOCAL

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Mikaela Berta -- Macon Little Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

6%

Julie Marcigliano -- FOCAL

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Lauren Casola -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

EVERYBODY

5%

Abi Apter -- Renegade Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Maggie Parks -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jordan Irvine -- Marietta Theatre Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

4%

Gabrielle Meyers -- Woodstock Arts

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Anna Pyron & Karen Karns -- Woodstock Arts

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Gabi Meyers -- Woodstock Arts

HAY FEVER

3%

Angel Moore -- Live Arts Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Jessica Williams -- Renegade Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Jessica Williams -- Act1/Arcadia

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Melanie Mills -- Wonder Playhouse

ANTIGONE

2%

Celeste Chapman -- Renegade Theatre Company

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

1%

Lauren Casola -- Lionheart

ANNIE

1%

Jo Groves -- The Augusta Players

WAITRESS

15%

Alice Neff -- Aurora Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Vita Tzykun -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

8%

Jarrod Barnes -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

8%

Alex Allison -- Springer Opera House

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Jay Reynolds -- Out Front Theatre Company

FROZEN

7%

Ryan Moller -- City Springs Theatre Company

RAGTIME

7%

Santo Loquasto -- City Springs Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

6%

Jennifer Schottstaedt -- Actor's Express

MILLIONS

5%

Catherine Zuber -- The Alliance Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

Eric Griffis -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Manda Costoulas -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

4%

Scottie Rowell -- Dad's Garage

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

4%

Lauren Casola -- Live Arts

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

3%

Jordan Hermitt -- Live Arts Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Eliza Rainey -- Out Front Theatre Company

BERKEKEY PILLAY

2%

Immediate Family -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

April Carswell -- Theatrical Outfit

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

27%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

26%

- Theatre Macon

HELLO, DOLLY!

25%

- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

ROCK OF AGES

12%

- Bellissima Productions

COMPANY

10%

- Mad Artists' Entertainment

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

10%

Eric Bragg -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

8%

Carly Ann Lovell -- FOCAL

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

Denzel Taylor -- Woodstock Arts

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman -- FoCal

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Brett Taylor -- Perry Players

SHREK

5%

Loren Castro -- Newnan Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Drew Davison -- ACT 1 Theater

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Kari Twyman -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Diane Watts -- Act1/Arcadia

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Cathe Payne -- OnStage Atlanta

PIPPIN

3%

Sean Newman -- The Holly

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Charlie Miller -- OnStage Atlanta

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

Luke Kasner -- Marietta Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Madison Montgomery -- Woodstock Arts

RENT

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Jeanette Maldonado -- Wonder Playhouse

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Michael Stewart -- Woodstock Arts

CAMELOT

2%

Julie Resh -- Harmony Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

McKenzie McCart -- Renegade Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

COMPANY

2%

Tyler Webster -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

WAITRESS

14%

Amanda Wansa Morgan -- Aurora Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

12%

Dawn Parker -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

9%

Amanda Washington -- Actor's Express

FROZEN

9%

Robert W. Schneider -- City Springs Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Candy McLellan -- Aurora Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

7%

Candy McLellan Davison -- Dad's Garage

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Tomer Zvulun -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

6%

Cathe Hall Payne -- Onstage Atlanta

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Justin Kalin -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE WIZ

5%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL

5%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

Paul Conroy -- Out Front Theatre Company

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

3%

Thomas W. Jones II -- Theatrical Outfit

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

3%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

THE CRUCIBLE

10%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

9%

Bella Marcigliano -- Arcadia Theater Inc.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

9%

Will Murdock -- Cotton Hall Theater

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

8%

Barry West -- Onstage Atlanta

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

8%

Diane Watts -- FOCAL

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

8%

Jim Crisp -- Theatre Macon

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Isaac St Laurent -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

PROOF

6%

Sean Newman -- Holly Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Ethan brooks -- Pumphouse players

HAY FEVER

5%

Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

EVERYBODY

4%

Hailee Zuniga -- Renegade Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Kristi Taylor -- Menagerie Theatre

ANTIGONE

3%

Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester -- Renegade Theatre Company

CALIFORNIA SUITE

3%

Gail Johnson -- Macon Little Theatre

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

3%

Roy Lewis -- The Augusta Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Rick Harper -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

2%

Julie Taliaferro -- Centerstage North

SHILOH RULES

2%

Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga -- ACT1 Theatre

WE LOVERS

2%

Jeffrey Liu -- Live Arts Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

14%

Adam King -- Shakespeare Tavern

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

10%

Ibi Owolabi -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

9%

Amanda Lee Williams -- Dad's Garage

MOUSETRAP

7%

Jaclyn Hoffmann -- Stage Door Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

7%

Thandiwe De Shazor -- Out Front Theatre Company

DOUBT

7%

Freddie Ashley -- Actor's Express

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

5%

J.L. Reed -- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

5%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

5%

Jennifer Alice Acker -- Out Front Theatre Company

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

5%

Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan -- Live Arts Theatre

THANDIWE DESHAZOR

4%

Immediate Family -- Out Front Theatre Company

MARIE ANTOINETTE

4%

Donya K. Washington -- Actor's Express

TAPAS

4%

Robert Drake & Shelby Semands -- Academy Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

4%

Eric J. Little -- Actor's Express

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Matt Torney -- Theatrical Outfit

VENUS IN FUR

3%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

2%

Brenda Porter -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Freddie Ashley -- Actor's Express

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SHREK

8%

- Newnan Theatre Company

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

6%

- Cotton Hall Theater

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

6%

- Theatre Macon

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

- Woodstock Arts

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

5%

- FoCAL Center

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

- Wonder Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

RENT

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

PIPPIN

3%

- The Holly

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Marietta Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

- Renegade Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Onstage Atlanta

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Woodstock Arts

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

- FOCAL

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

- ACT 1 Theater

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Pumphouse players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Perry Players

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- Woodstock Arts

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

- FOCAL

RADIO T.B.S.

2%

- Lionheart Theatre

EVERYBODY

2%

- Renegade Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

10%

- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

THE WIZ

10%

- Springer Opera House

RAGTIME

8%

- City Springs Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MOUSETRAP

6%

- Stage Door Theatre

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

6%

- Theatrical Outfit

FROZEN

5%

- City Springs Theatre Company

THE PRODUCERS

5%

- City Springs Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

5%

- Actor's Express

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

4%

- Springer Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Springer Opera House

AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

4%

- Shakespeare Tavern

COMEDY OF ERRORS

4%

- Shakespeare Tavern

MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS

3%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MILLIONS

3%

- The Alliance Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

3%

- Dad's Garage

DOUBT

2%

- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

2%

- Live Arts Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

2%

- Live Arts

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

2%

- Dad's Garage

TAPAS

1%

- Academy Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

- Actor's Express

THIRD ACT DATING

1%

- Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

- Actor's Express

BIG FISH

14%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

9%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

EVERYBODY

6%

Annabelle Wildes -- Renegade Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Sean Newman -- FoCal

HELLO, DOLLY!

6%

Dylan O'Donnell -- FOCAL

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman -- FOCAL

WE LOVERS

5%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Paris Aguilar -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Brian Gamel -- Woodstock Arts

INTO THE WOODS

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Brent Sheffield -- Woodstock Arts

PIPPIN

4%

Sean Newman -- The Holly

RENT

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

GHOST: THE MUSICAL

4%

Noah Popp -- Marietta Theatre Company

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

3%

Dylan O'Donnell -- FOCAL

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Murray Mann -- ACT1 Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

McKenzie McCart -- Renegade Theatre Company

CABARET

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

9%

Ben Perkins -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

8%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Wesley Forlines -- Springer Opera House

FROZEN

8%

Dalton Hamilton -- City Springs Theatre Company

AT THE WEDDING

7%

Beate M. Czogalla -- Out Front Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

6%

David Reingold -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

6%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

6%

Toni Sterling -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

A STRANGE LOOP

5%

Kevin Frazier -- Actor's Express

SKYLIGHT

4%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

MOUSETRAP

4%

David Reingold -- Stage Door Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Rachel Blackwell -- Aurora Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

David Reingold -- Out Front Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Thomas C. Hase -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

MILLIONS

3%

Sarah Woods -- The Alliance Theatre

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

3%

Stevie Roushdi -- Dad's Garage

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

Lindsay Sharpless -- Out Front Theatre Company

BUST

2%

Yi Zhao -- Alliance Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Hernando Claros -- Actor's Express

DOUBT

2%

Joseph P. Monaghan III -- Actor's Express

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Mary Parker -- Actor's Express

SKELETON CREW

1%

Erica French -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

TAPAS

1%

Shelby Semands -- Academy Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

19%

Austin Boyett -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

9%

Corey Speakman -- FoCal

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

8%

McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson -- Theatre Macon

PIPPIN

8%

Austin Boyett -- The Holly

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

7%

Jolicia Ratliffe -- Marietta Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Traci Davison -- ACT 1 Theater

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Lucas Tarrant -- Woodstock Arts

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Barbara Macko -- Act1/Arcadia

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

RENT

4%

Nestor Jaenz -- Macon Little Theatre

CABARET

4%

Nestor Jaenz -- Macon Little Theatre

CAMELOT

4%

Dwayne Wright -- Harmony Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Katy Simmons -- Wonder Playhouse

GODSPELL

3%

Lucas Tarrant -- Renegade Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

2%

Paul Jones -- The Augusta Players

ANASTASIA

2%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

17%

Alli Reinhardt -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

13%

Miles Plant -- City Springs Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

13%

Kevin Sanders -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Ann-Carol Pence -- Aurora Theatre

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

11%

Courtlyn Holt -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

9%

Alli Reinhardt -- Out Front Theatre Company

A STRANGE LOOP

8%

John Michael d'Haviland -- Actor's Express

HOT JAMBALAYA

7%

Javar La'trail Parker -- Dad's Garage

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

6%

Kevin Sanders -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

AMELIE

6%

Holt McCarley -- Horizon Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

11%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

8%

- Theatre Macon

SHREK

7%

- Newnan Theatre Company

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

- FOCAL

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

- Woodstock Arts

FOOTLOOSE

4%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

- Theatre Macon

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

- ACT 1 Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

- Act1/Arcadia

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

- FOCAL

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

- Renegade Theatre Company

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

- Marietta Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Onstage Atlanta

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Woodstock Arts

RENT

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Woodstock Arts

CAMELOT

2%

- Harmony Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Wonder Playhouse

SHE LOVES ME

2%

- Onstage Atlanta

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Perry Players

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

CABARET

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

- The Augusta Players

WAITRESS

15%

- Aurora Theatre

THE WIZ

12%

- Aurora Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

- The Springer Opera House

BRIGHT STAR

9%

- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

RAGTIME

8%

- City Springs Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

8%

- Actor's Express

FROZEN

7%

- City Springs Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Out Front Theatre Company

HOT JAMBALAYA

5%

- Dad's Garage

THE PRODUCERS

4%

- City Springs Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

- Out Front Theatre Company

AMELIE

3%

- Horizon Theatre

MILLIONS

3%

- The Alliance Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- City Springs Theatre

VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY

1%

- Encore Movie and Film

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS

25%

- Onstage Atlanta

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

22%

- Cotton Hall Theater

ANTIGONE

17%

- Renegade Theatre Company

EVERYBODY

15%

- Renegade Theatre Company

SECRETS WE KEEP

9%

- Keko Studios

WINTER YIELD

7%

- Vidalia Theatre Company

AUBADE

3%

- Momentum Arts

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

17%

- Onstage Atlanta

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

15%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MILLIONS

15%

- The Alliance Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

14%

- Dad's Garage

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

11%

- Theatrical Outfit

BUST

9%

- Alliance Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

8%

- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

5%

- Academy Theatre

VENUS

4%

- Theatrical Outfit

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Asher Thornton -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SHREK

5%

Adam Thornton -- Newnan Theatre Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

Aminata Jalloh -- Woodstock Arts

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

3%

Anna Ryan Clements -- Cotton Hall Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Calden Kelly -- FoCAL Center

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Kelly Love -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CABARET

3%

Alex Williams -- Macon Little Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Megan Jurkovic -- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Jordan Ray -- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Delaney Circe -- Woodstock Arts

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Cassidy Hall -- Macon Little Theatre

DISASTER

3%

Melissa Matarrese -- Marietta Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Paschal Dueve -- ACT1 Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Madelynn Moreno -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Gavin Bass -- Renegade Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Coleman Ryan -- Newnan Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Bryson Carter -- Theatre Macon

WAITRESS

2%

Blake Leslie -- Theatre Macon

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Blake Barrett -- ACT 1 Theater

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Reagan Bellflower -- Cotton Hall Theater

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Madison Smith -- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

2%

Noah Grant -- Theatre Macon

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Tim Nagle -- Red Phoenix theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ashley Stephens -- Macon Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Lauren Rosenzweig Martin -- Renegade Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Catherine Campbell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

7%

Allison Pratt -- Onstage Atlanta

A STRANGE LOOP

6%

Eddie Weaver -- Actor's Express

THE WIZ

6%

Catara Brae -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

Aavyn Lee -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

5%

Kristine Reese -- City Springs Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Caty Bergmark -- Out Front Theatre Company

WAITRESS

4%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Blake Fountain -- Out Front Theatre Company

GREASE

4%

Christie Lamb -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Kailey Rhodes -- Theatre Macon

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Kayla Perry -- Onstage Atlanta

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Christian Becerra -- The Springer Opera House

FROZEN

3%

Nick Walker Jones -- City Springs Theatre Company

AMELIE

3%

Anna Dvorak -- Horizon Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Allison Pratt -- Onstage Atlanta

MILLIONS

3%

Yair Keydar -- The Alliance Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry -- Dad's Garage

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

3%

Will-Franklin Eller -- Out Front Theatre Company

WAITRESS

3%

Michael Stiggers -- Aurora Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Itzik Cohen -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

RAGTIME

2%

Jonathan Christopher -- City Springs Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Catherine Moulton -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Larren Woodward -- Springer Opera House

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Domenic Jungling -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

PROOF

10%

Halli Rider -- Holly Theater

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

7%

Lauren Tully -- FOCAL

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

5%

Jack Strandburg -- Theatre Macon

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Lauren Casola -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

5%

Jane Kelly -- Onstage Atlanta

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

5%

BJ Washington -- Cotton Hall Theater

ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

4%

Whitney Cochran -- Theatre Macon

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Suzanne King -- Macon Little Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Lauren Casola -- Pumphouse players

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

4%

Jamie Goss -- FOCAL

EVERYBODY

4%

Greg Fields -- Renegade Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Tim Hinojosa -- Macon Little Theatre

DEEP FRIED MURDER

3%

Nan Stuart -- Cotton Hall Theater

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

3%

Allen Cox -- Contemporary Classics

EVERYBODY

3%

Riley Rawson -- Renegade Theatre Company

BLACK COMEDY

3%

Nick Crebo -- Centerstage North

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Michael Stewart -- Macon Little Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

2%

Nicholas Sostillio -- Theatre Macon

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

Jonathan Butler -- Cherokee Theater Company

DOUBT

2%

Susan Goodwin -- Theatre Macon

SHILOH RULES

2%

Tia Nickole -- ACT1 Theatre

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2%

Mike Stuart -- Cotton Hall Theater

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

2%

Madison DeWitt -- The Augusta Players

ANTIGONE

2%

Kierston Murphy -- Renegade Theatre Company

THE GAMES’ AFOOT

1%

Nancy Powell -- Lionheart Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

9%

Alexandra Ficken -- Actor's Express

MISERY

6%

Meagan Cascone -- Springer Opera House

HAMLET

6%

Mary Ruth Ralsten -- Shakespeare Tavern

DEEP FRIED MURDER

5%

Vicki Phillips -- Cotton Hall Theater

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

5%

Catherine Campbell -- Outfront Theatre

DOUBT

5%

Tess Malis Kincaid -- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

5%

Celeste Campbell -- Live Arts Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

5%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

5%

David Wolfe -- Cotton Hall Theater

DOUBT

4%

Justin Walker -- Actor's Express

SKELETON CREW

4%

Brenda Porter -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

4%

Katie Wickline -- Out Front Theatre Company

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

4%

Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

MOUSETRAP

4%

J.L. Reed -- Stage Door Theatre

BUST

4%

Cecil Butcher -- Alliance Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

3%

Princess king -- Live arts

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

Irene Polk -- Out Front Theatre Company

THIRD ACTING DATING

3%

Barbara Washington -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

Kierra Danielle -- Outfront Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

3%

Lamar Cheston -- Actor's Express

DEEP FRIED MURDER

2%

Tammy Lowe -- Cotton Hall Theater

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

Jason Jamal Ligon -- Out Front Theatre Company

DEEP FRIED MURDER

2%

Janna Cobb -- Cotton Hall Theater

MARIE ANTOINETTE

2%

Matt Busch -- Actor's Express

CRY IT OUT

1%

Cara Mantella -- Stage Door Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

11%

- FOCAL

THE CRUCIBLE

10%

- Macon Little Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

10%

- Theatre Macon

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

9%

- Cotton Hall Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

- Pumphouse players

PROOF

5%

- Holly Theater

MACBITCHES

4%

- Pumphouse Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

- Onstage Atlanta

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

- Mad Artists' Entertainment

RADIO T.B.S.

4%

- Lionheart Theatre

EVERYBODY

4%

- Renegade Theatre Company

BLACK COMEDY

3%

- Centerstage North

CALIFORNIA SUITE

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

3%

- The Augusta Players

WE LOVERS

3%

- Live Arts Theatre

ANTIGONE

3%

- Renegade Theatre Company

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

2%

- Centerstage North

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

2%

- Contemporary Classics

SHILOH RULES

1%

- ACT1 Theatre

HAY FEVER

1%

- Live Arts Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

12%

- Actor's Express

COMEDY OF ERRORS

11%

- Shakespeare Tavern

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

10%

- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

MISERY

9%

- Springer Opera House

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

8%

- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

AT THE WEDDING

7%

- Out Front Theatre Company

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

7%

- Live Arts Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

7%

- Actor's Express

DOUBT

6%

- Actor's Express

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

4%

- Onstage Atlanta

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

- Out Front Theatre Company

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

- Theatrical Outfit

THE THIN PLACE

3%

- Actor's Express

THIRD ACT DATING

3%

- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

3%

- Live arts

STOP KISS

2%

- The Blackout Company

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES

2%

- Academy Theatre

MACBETH

52%

- Atlanta Opera

THE MAGIC FLUTE

29%

- Atlanta Opera

SEMELE

10%

- Atlanta Opera

SIEGFRIED

8%

- Atlanta Opera

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

18%

Anna and Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

11%

Vicki Glembocki -- FoCAL Center

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

8%

Patrick Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

ANYTHING GOES

7%

Micah Martin -- Woodstock Arts

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Josh Apke -- Bainbridge Little Theater

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

6%

Chance Harbin -- Marietta Theatre Company

WE LOVERS

5%

Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Brian Gamel -- Woodstock Arts

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Drew Davison -- ACT1 Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Diane Watts -- Act1/Arcadia

BIG FISH

3%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CABARET

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

RENT

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANNIE

1%

Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz -- The Augusta Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

1%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

13%

Alexander Lisiyansky -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

SKYLIGHT

9%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

7%

Elisabeth Cooper -- Dad's Garage

FROZEN

6%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre Company

WAITRESS

6%

Shannon Robert -- Aurora Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Sydney Lee -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

5%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Walter Pigford -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

John Atwell -- Out Front Theatre Company

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Seamus M. Bourne -- Actor's Express

ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP

4%

Art Moore -- Aris & Academy Theatre

MISERY

4%

Gage Williams -- Springer Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Walter Pigford -- Springer Opera House

At The Wedding

3%

Patrick Hamilton -- Out Front Theatre Company

AMELIE

3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay -- Horizon Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Manda Costoulas -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

DOUBT

3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay -- Actor's Express

MILLIONS

3%

Miguel Urbino -- The Alliance Theatre

BUST

2%

Matt Saunders -- Alliance Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

2%

Kat Conley -- Actor's Express

SKELETON CREW

2%

Juana Harper -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

1%

Juana Harper -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

Ramey Ward -- Actor's Express

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

18%

Austin Boyett -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

16%

Craig Lovell -- FoCAL Center

INTO THE WOODS

12%

JP Haynie/Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

WAITRESS

12%

Kenneth Jones -- Theatre Macon

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

Zander Krenger -- Marietta Theatre Company

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

Craig Lovell -- FOCAL

ANASTASIA

6%

Tim Hinojosa -- Macon Little Theatre

EVERYBODY

5%

Malone McMichael -- Renegade Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Robert Drake -- Menagerie Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Spencer Godshall -- ACT1 Theatre

CAMELOT

4%

Mark & Briana Taylor -- Harmony Theatre

WE LOVERS

3%

Victoria Nation -- Live Arts Theatre

WAITRESS

17%

Anna Lee -- Aurora Theatre

RAGTIME

13%

Anthony Narciso -- City Springs Theatre

FROZEN

8%

Anthony Narisco -- City Springs Theatre Company

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

8%

Jeremiah Davison -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Dan Moses Schreier -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Brady Brown -- Out Front Theatre Company

MOUSETRAP

5%

Omari Joseph -- Stage Door Theatre

TAPAS

4%

Sydney Webb -- Academy Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

Brady Brown -- Out Front Theatre Company

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

4%

Donovan Lewis -- Out Front Theatre Company

VENUS IN FUR

4%

Morgan Gresham -- Live Arts Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

3%

Dan Bauman -- Actor's Express

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Donovan Lewis -- Out Front Theatre Company

SKELETON CREW

3%

Robert Drake -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

3%

Jon Nooner -- Actor's Express

DOUBT

3%

Mikaela Frasier -- Actor's Express

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

2%

Jeremiah Davison -- Actor's Express

BUST

2%

Mikaal Sulaiman -- Alliance Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Kelly Love -- Red Phoenix Theater Company

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Abigail Watson -- Theatre Macon

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Aiden Yates -- ACT 1 Theater

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Bethany Barnes -- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Blake Leslie -- Macon Little Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Jackson Baughman -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Tim Nagle -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

RENT

3%

Alex Williams -- Macon Little Theatre

RENT

3%

Ashley Stephens -- Macon Little Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Noah Grant -- Theatre Macon

CAMELOT

2%

Steven Miller -- Harmony Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

2%

Andrew Mozingo -- Theatre Macon

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Brianna Smith -- Cotton Hall Theater

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Nathan Dawkins -- Woodstock Arts

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Wanyu Yang -- Renegade Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Darrell Meeks -- Woodstock Arts

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Harlieanne Williams -- Cotton Hall Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Vickie Zuffoletti -- Marietta Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Elyssa Lakin -- Renegade Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Andrew Strickland -- Macon Little Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Ryan Washington -- Bainbridge Little Theater

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Kim Kelley Norton -- FOCAL

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Jordan Ray -- Macon Little Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Ginny Mendez -- Wonder Playhouse

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Kim Norton -- FoCal

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Allie Hill -- Out Front Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Carly Ann Lovell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

6%

Aliciona Strothers -- Actor's Express

BRIGHT STAR

5%

Andrew Mozingo -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

5%

Barry West -- Onstage Atlanta

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Amanda Fallon Smith -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Kari Twyman -- Aurora Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Andrew Goodall -- Out Front Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Taylor Harrell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

THE WIZ

4%

Craig Terrell -- Springer Opera House

MILLIONS

3%

Billy Harrigan Tighe -- The Alliance Theatre

FROZEN

3%

Michael Stiggers -- City Springs Theatre Company

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

3%

Kierra Danielle -- Onstage Atlanta

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Jasmine Ellis -- Aurora Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

2%

Sully Brown -- Dad's Garage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jacob Nixon -- Springer Opera House

RAGTIME

2%

Megan K. Hill -- City Springs Theatre

THE WIZ

2%

Sterling McClary -- Springer Opera House

SHE LOVES ME

2%

James Wood -- Onstage Atlanta

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Kayce Denise -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE WIZ

2%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

2%

Charis Sellick -- Dad's Garage

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

MILLIONS

2%

Ruthie Ann Miles -- The Alliance Theatre

RAGTIME

2%

Kyla Bolling -- City Springs Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

11%

Barbara Macko -- FOCAL

THE CRUCIBLE

9%

Addie Page Munn -- Macon Little Theatre

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

7%

Crystal Crozier -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

6%

Donny Sadler -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Lauren Quesnel -- Menagerie Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

4%

Marquell Gilbert -- Theatre Macon

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

4%

Tom Morris -- Theatre Macon

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Elliott Wall -- Macon Little Theatre

PROOF

3%

Jesse McWorter -- Holly Theater

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

3%

Stephanie Andrews -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

3%

Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

DEEP FRIED MURDER

3%

Vanita Turner -- Cotton Hall Theater

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

3%

Nick Crebo -- Centerstage North

EVERYBODY

2%

Brooke Erin Smith -- Renegade Theatre Company

DEEP FRIED MURDER

2%

Debbie Sloan -- Cotton Hall Theater

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Dana Dixon -- Macon Little Theatre

HAY FEVER

2%

D. Norris -- Live Arts Theatre

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

2%

Steven Miller -- Contemporary Classics

EVERYBODY

2%

Mallory Ivy -- Renegade Theatre Company

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

2%

Patrick Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Reagan Hope Moore -- Menagerie Theatre

EVERYBODY

2%

James Cogswell -- Renegade Theatre Company

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Tom Morris -- Macon Little Theatre

UNCLE VANYA

2%

J. R. Hartigan -- Authenticity Theater

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

13%

Zora Umeadi -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

9%

Andrew Benator -- Theatrical Outfit

MOUSETRAP

8%

Cory Phelps -- Stage Door Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

8%

Asha Basha Duniani -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

6%

Elliott Young -- Out Front Theatre Company

AT THE WEDDING

6%

Wanyu Yang -- Out Front Theatre Company

DOUBT

6%

Tiffany Denise Hobbs -- Actor's Express

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

5%

Destiny Danielle -- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

5%

Lauren Casola -- Live arts

STOP KISS

4%

Kierra Danielle -- The Blackout Company

BUST

4%

Raymond Anthony Thomas -- Alliance Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

4%

Sofía Palmero -- Out Front Theatre Company

DOUBT

4%

Sarah Velasco -- Actor's Express

MARIE ANTOINETTE

4%

Matthew Busch -- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

3%

Derek Zakari -- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

2%

Steve Prior -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

2%

Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Kathleen Wattis Kettrey -- Actor's Express

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES

2%

Lynna Schmidt -- Academy Theatre

TAPAS

1%

S-Netchem Hetep -- Academy Theatre

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET

1%

Karine Dieuvil -- Theatre Du Reve

BIG FISH

19%

- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

17%

- Theatre Macon

SEUSSICAL

14%

- Macon Little Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

11%

- Lion Heart theatre

MARY POPPINS

8%

- Red Phoenix

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

8%

- Woodstock Arts

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

- Marietta Theatre Company

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

6%

- Marietta Performing Arts Center

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

4%

- The Augusta Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

- Wonder Playhouse

THE DESCENDANTS

3%

- Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

FROZEN

34%

- City Springs Theatre Company

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

21%

- Synchronicity

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

18%

- Springer Opera House

MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE

11%

- Alliance Theatre

THREE LITTLE BIRDS

8%

- Springer Opera House

SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE

8%

- Center for Puppetry Arts

13%

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

11%

Woodstock Arts

9%

Theatre Macon

8%

Macon Little Theatre

7%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

6%

Cotton Hall Theater

5%

Marietta Theatre Company

5%

Newnan Theatre Company

5%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill)

4%

The Holly Theatre

3%

ACT 1 Theater

3%

Renegade Theatre Company

2%

Lionheart Theatre

2%

Menagerie Theatre

2%

Wonder Playhouse

2%

Snellville Performing Arts

2%

Harmony Theatre

1%

Bellissima Productions

1%

Perry Players

1%

Mad Artists' Entertainment

1%

CenterStage North

1%

Live Arts

1%

The Alley Stage

1%

BlackOut Performance Company

1%

The Augusta Players

13%

City Springs Theatre Company

11%

The Alliance Theatre

8%

Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

7%

Out Front Theatre Company

7%

Springer Opera House

7%

Aurora Theatre

7%

Onstage Atlanta

6%

Alliance Theatre

6%

Dad's Garage

5%

Shakespeare Tavern

5%

Actor's Express

5%

Live Arts Theatre

3%

The Atlanta Opera

3%

Theatrical Outfit

3%

Center for Puppetry Arts

3%

Stage Door Theatre

2%

Academy Theatre

