First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix
39%
Donny Sadler
- BROADWAY CABARET
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
24%
Jazlynn Dunn
- TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY)
- Snellville Performing arts
22%
Logan Marber
- AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC
- Milton Arts Council
15%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
15%
Carly Berg Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
9%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
8%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
7%
Kailey Moster
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
6%
Bonnie Dixon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
5%
Janie Young
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
5%
Zac Phelps
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Leah Boresow Groover
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
4%
Cassidy Hall
- SEUSSICAL
- Macon little theatre
4%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Veronica Volk
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
3%
Erika Fassalt
- NEWSIES
- Lolek's Storytellers
3%
Stephanie Gore
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Shannon Champion
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Stephanie Gore
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Shannon Champion
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
1%
D.Norris
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
1%
Shelsy Tity
- GODSPELL (2012)
- Renegade Theatre Company
1%
Tonya Strain
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
1%
Shannon Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
11%
Caitlin Belcik
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
10%
Atarius Armstrong
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
9%
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
9%
Atarius Armstrong
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
9%
Todd L. Underwood
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%
Amber Brown
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
7%
Kari Twyman
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
6%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
6%
Emily Dee
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
5%
Jonathan Bryant
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Tyler Sarkis
- MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Shelley Kuhen
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
13%
Anna Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
12%
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
8%
Julie Marcigliano
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
7%
Mikaela Berta
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
7%
Julie Marcigliano
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Abi Apter
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
5%
Maggie Parks
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Jordan Irvine
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Gabrielle Meyers
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Anna Pyron & Karen Karns
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Gabi Meyers
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Angel Moore
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Jessica Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Jessica Williams
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Melanie Mills
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Celeste Chapman
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Lauren Casola
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Lionheart
1%
Jo Groves
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alice Neff
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
15%
Vita Tzykun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
8%
Jarrod Barnes
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Alex Allison
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springer Opera House
8%
Jay Reynolds
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%
Ryan Moller
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%
Santo Loquasto
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%
Jennifer Schottstaedt
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
6%
Catherine Zuber
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
5%
Eric Griffis
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Scottie Rowell
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
4%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
4%
Jordan Hermitt
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Eliza Rainey
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Immediate Family
- BERKEKEY PILLAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
April Carswell
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
27%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
26%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
25%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
12%COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
10%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
10%
Carly Ann Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
8%
Denzel Taylor
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
7%
Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
6%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
5%
Loren Castro
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
5%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%
Richard Frazier
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
4%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
4%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Cathe Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
3%
Charlie Miller
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Luke Kasner
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Jeanette Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Michael Stewart
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Julie Resh
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
McKenzie McCart
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Tyler Webster
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Amanda Wansa Morgan
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
14%
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
12%
Amanda Washington
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
9%
Robert W. Schneider
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
9%
Candy McLellan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
8%
Candy McLellan Davison
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
7%
Tomer Zvulun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
6%
Cathe Hall Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
6%
Justin Kalin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
5%
Keith McCoy
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
Greg Hunter
- SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL
- Aurora Theatre
5%
Paul Conroy
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Thomas W. Jones II
- YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
3%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
10%
Bella Marcigliano
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Arcadia Theater Inc.
9%
Will Murdock
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
9%
Barry West
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
8%
Diane Watts
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
8%
Jim Crisp
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
8%
Isaac St Laurent
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
6%
Sean Newman
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
6%
Ethan brooks
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
6%
Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr.
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Hailee Zuniga
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%
Kristi Taylor
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
4%
Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Gail Johnson
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Roy Lewis
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%
Rick Harper
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%
Julie Taliaferro
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%
Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga
- SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Liu
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam King
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
14%
Ibi Owolabi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%
Amanda Lee Williams
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
9%
Jaclyn Hoffmann
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
7%
Thandiwe De Shazor
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Freddie Ashley
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
7%
J.L. Reed
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
5%
Becca Parker
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Jennifer Alice Acker
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Immediate Family
- THANDIWE DESHAZOR
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Donya K. Washington
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Robert Drake & Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Eric J. Little
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
4%
Matt Torney
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Becca Parker
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Brenda Porter
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Freddie Ashley
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
9%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
8%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
6%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
6%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
5%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
4%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%PIPPIN
- The Holly
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
3%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
3%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
2%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
2%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
10%THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
10%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
6%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
6%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
5%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
5%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
4%AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Shakespeare Tavern
4%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
4%MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
3%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
2%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
2%TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
1%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
1%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
14%
Richard Frazier
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
9%
Annabelle Wildes
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
6%
Sean Newman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
6%
Dylan O'Donnell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
6%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Paris Aguilar
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Brent Sheffield
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
4%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Noah Popp
- GHOST: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Dylan O'Donnell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
3%
Murray Mann
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
3%
McKenzie McCart
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Perkins
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
9%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
8%
Wesley Forlines
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
8%
Dalton Hamilton
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Beate M. Czogalla
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
David Reingold
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
6%
Toni Sterling
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
6%
Kevin Frazier
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%
Becca Parker
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
David Reingold
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Rachel Blackwell
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
David Reingold
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
Sarah Woods
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Stevie Roushdi
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
3%
Lindsay Sharpless
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Yi Zhao
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Hernando Claros
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Joseph P. Monaghan III
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%
Mary Parker
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
1%
Erica French
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
19%
Corey Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
9%
McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
8%
Austin Boyett
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
8%
Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
7%
Jolicia Ratliffe
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
7%
Traci Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
6%
Lucas Tarrant
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
6%
Barbara Macko
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
5%
Laura Voss
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Nestor Jaenz
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Nestor Jaenz
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Dwayne Wright
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Katy Simmons
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Lucas Tarrant
- GODSPELL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Paul Jones
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
2%
Laura Voss
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Alli Reinhardt
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
17%
Miles Plant
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
13%
Kevin Sanders
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
13%
Ann-Carol Pence
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
11%
Courtlyn Holt
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
11%
Alli Reinhardt
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
John Michael d'Haviland
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%
Javar La'trail Parker
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
7%
Kevin Sanders
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
6%
Holt McCarley
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
6%Best Musical (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
11%WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
8%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
7%CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
6%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
5%FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
4%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
4%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
4%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
3%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
3%CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
2%CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
2%Best Musical (Professional) WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
15%THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
12%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
10%BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
9%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
5%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
4%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- City Springs Theatre
2%VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY
- Encore Movie and Film
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS
- Onstage Atlanta
25%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
22%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
17%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
15%SECRETS WE KEEP
- Keko Studios
9%WINTER YIELD
- Vidalia Theatre Company
7%AUBADE
- Momentum Arts
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
17%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
15%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
15%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
14%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
11%BUST
- Alliance Theatre
9%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
8%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
5%VENUS
- Theatrical Outfit
4%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Asher Thornton
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
7%
Adam Thornton
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
5%
Aminata Jalloh
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
5%
Anna Ryan Clements
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Calden Kelly
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
3%
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Alex Williams
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Megan Jurkovic
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
3%
Jordan Ray
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Delaney Circe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
3%
Cassidy Hall
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Melissa Matarrese
- DISASTER
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%
Paschal Dueve
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
3%
Madelynn Moreno
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
2%
Gavin Bass
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Coleman Ryan
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
2%
Bryson Carter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
2%
Blake Leslie
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
2%
Blake Barrett
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
2%
Reagan Bellflower
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Madison Smith
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts
2%
Noah Grant
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix theatre Company
2%
Ashley Stephens
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Lauren Rosenzweig Martin
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Catherine Campbell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
7%
Allison Pratt
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
7%
Eddie Weaver
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
6%
Catara Brae
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
6%
Aavyn Lee
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Kristine Reese
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
5%
Caty Bergmark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Greg Hunter
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Blake Fountain
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Christie Lamb
- GREASE
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Kailey Rhodes
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
4%
Kayla Perry
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Christian Becerra
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
3%
Nick Walker Jones
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
3%
Anna Dvorak
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Allison Pratt
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Yair Keydar
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Trevor Rayshay Perry
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
3%
Will-Franklin Eller
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Michael Stiggers
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
3%
Itzik Cohen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
2%
Jonathan Christopher
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Catherine Moulton
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%
Larren Woodward
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Springer Opera House
2%
Domenic Jungling
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Halli Rider
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
10%
Lauren Tully
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
7%
Jack Strandburg
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
5%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Jane Kelly
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
5%
BJ Washington
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
Whitney Cochran
- ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
Suzanne King
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Lauren Casola
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
4%
Jamie Goss
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
4%
Greg Fields
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%
Tim Hinojosa
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Nan Stuart
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Allen Cox
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
3%
Riley Rawson
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Nick Crebo
- BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
3%
Michael Stewart
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Nicholas Sostillio
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
2%
Jonathan Butler
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Cherokee Theater Company
2%
Susan Goodwin
- DOUBT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Tia Nickole
- SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Mike Stuart
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Madison DeWitt
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
2%
Kierston Murphy
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Nancy Powell
- THE GAMES’ AFOOT
- Lionheart Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexandra Ficken
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
9%
Meagan Cascone
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
6%
Mary Ruth Ralsten
- HAMLET
- Shakespeare Tavern
6%
Vicki Phillips
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
Catherine Campbell
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
5%
Tess Malis Kincaid
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
Celeste Campbell
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
David Wolfe
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
Justin Walker
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
4%
Brenda Porter
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
4%
Katie Wickline
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Rodney L. Johnson
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
J.L. Reed
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Cecil Butcher
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Princess king
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
3%
Irene Polk
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Barbara Washington
- THIRD ACTING DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Kierra Danielle
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
3%
Lamar Cheston
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Tammy Lowe
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Jason Jamal Ligon
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Janna Cobb
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Matt Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Cara Mantella
- CRY IT OUT
- Stage Door Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
11%THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
10%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
10%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
8%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
6%PROOF
- Holly Theater
5%MACBITCHES
- Pumphouse Players
4%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
4%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
4%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
4%BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
3%CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
1%HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
12%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
11%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%MISERY
- Springer Opera House
9%THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
8%AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
7%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
7%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
4%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
3%STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
2%I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) MACBETH
- Atlanta Opera
52%THE MAGIC FLUTE
- Atlanta Opera
29%SEMELE
- Atlanta Opera
10%SIEGFRIED
- Atlanta Opera
8%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna and Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
18%
Vicki Glembocki
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
11%
Patrick Hamilton
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
8%
Micah Martin
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
7%
Josh Apke
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
7%
Chance Harbin
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
6%
Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
4%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
1%
JP Haynie
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alexander Lisiyansky
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
13%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
9%
Elisabeth Cooper
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
7%
Jacob Olson
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
6%
Shannon Robert
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
6%
Sydney Lee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
5%
Walter Pigford
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
John Atwell
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Seamus M. Bourne
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
4%
Art Moore
- ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP
- Aris & Academy Theatre
4%
Gage Williams
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
4%
Walter Pigford
- JERSEY BOYS
- Springer Opera House
3%
Patrick Hamilton
- At The Wedding
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
3%
Miguel Urbino
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Matt Saunders
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Kat Conley
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Juana Harper
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Juana Harper
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Ramey Ward
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
18%
Craig Lovell
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
16%
JP Haynie/Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
12%
Kenneth Jones
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
12%
Zander Krenger
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
8%
Craig Lovell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
6%
Tim Hinojosa
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Malone McMichael
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
5%
Robert Drake
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
5%
Spencer Godshall
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
5%
Mark & Briana Taylor
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Victoria Nation
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Anna Lee
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
17%
Anthony Narciso
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
13%
Anthony Narisco
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Jeremiah Davison
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Dan Moses Schreier
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
7%
Brady Brown
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Omari Joseph
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
5%
Sydney Webb
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Brady Brown
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Donovan Lewis
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Morgan Gresham
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Dan Bauman
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%
Donovan Lewis
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Robert Drake
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Jon Nooner
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
3%
Mikaela Frasier
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
3%
Jeremiah Davison
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
2%
Mikaal Sulaiman
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theater Company
6%
Abigail Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
6%
Aiden Yates
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%
Bethany Barnes
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company
4%
Blake Leslie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Jackson Baughman
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Alex Williams
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Ashley Stephens
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Noah Grant
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
3%
Steven Miller
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
Andrew Mozingo
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Brianna Smith
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Nathan Dawkins
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Wanyu Yang
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Darrell Meeks
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Harlieanne Williams
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Vickie Zuffoletti
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
2%
Elyssa Lakin
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre
2%
Andrew Strickland
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Ryan Washington
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
2%
Kim Kelley Norton
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
2%
Jordan Ray
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Ginny Mendez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Kim Norton
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allie Hill
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
Carly Ann Lovell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
8%
Aliciona Strothers
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
6%
Andrew Mozingo
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
5%
Barry West
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
5%
Amanda Fallon Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Andrew Goodall
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Taylor Harrell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Craig Terrell
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
4%
Billy Harrigan Tighe
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Michael Stiggers
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
3%
Kierra Danielle
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Jasmine Ellis
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
3%
Sully Brown
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Jacob Nixon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
2%
Megan K. Hill
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Sterling McClary
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
2%
James Wood
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Kayce Denise
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Greg Hunter
- THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Charis Sellick
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Greg Hunter
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Ruthie Ann Miles
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
2%
Kyla Bolling
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Barbara Macko
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
11%
Addie Page Munn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
9%
Crystal Crozier
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Donny Sadler
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
6%
Lauren Quesnel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
5%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Marquell Gilbert
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
4%
Tom Morris
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
Elliott Wall
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Jesse McWorter
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
3%
Stephanie Andrews
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
3%
Vanita Turner
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Nick Crebo
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
3%
Brooke Erin Smith
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Debbie Sloan
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Dana Dixon
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
D. Norris
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Steven Miller
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%
Mallory Ivy
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
2%
Reagan Hope Moore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
2%
James Cogswell
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Tom Morris
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
J. R. Hartigan
- UNCLE VANYA
- Authenticity Theater
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zora Umeadi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
13%
Andrew Benator
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
9%
Cory Phelps
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
8%
Asha Basha Duniani
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Elliott Young
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Wanyu Yang
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Tiffany Denise Hobbs
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%
Destiny Danielle
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
5%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
5%
Kierra Danielle
- STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
4%
Raymond Anthony Thomas
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Sofía Palmero
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Sarah Velasco
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
4%
Matthew Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Derek Zakari
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Steve Prior
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Rodney L. Johnson
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Kathleen Wattis Kettrey
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Lynna Schmidt
- I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%
S-Netchem Hetep
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%
Karine Dieuvil
- EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET
- Theatre Du Reve
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
19%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Macon
17%SEUSSICAL
- Macon Little Theatre
14%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Lion Heart theatre
11%MARY POPPINS
- Red Phoenix
8%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Woodstock Arts
8%LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
8%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Performing Arts Center
6%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
4%THE DESCENDANTS
- Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
34%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Synchronicity
21%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
18%MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE
- Alliance Theatre
11%THREE LITTLE BIRDS
- Springer Opera House
8%SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE
- Center for Puppetry Arts
8%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
13%
Woodstock Arts
11%
Theatre Macon
9%
Macon Little Theatre
8%
Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
7%
Cotton Hall Theater
6%
Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Newnan Theatre Company
5%
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill)
5%
The Holly Theatre
4%
ACT 1 Theater
3%
Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Lionheart Theatre
2%
Menagerie Theatre
2%
Wonder Playhouse
2%
Snellville Performing Arts
2%
Harmony Theatre
2%
Bellissima Productions
1%
Perry Players
1%
Mad Artists' Entertainment
1%
CenterStage North
1%
Live Arts
1%
The Alley Stage
1%
BlackOut Performance Company
1%
The Augusta Players
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre Company
13%
The Alliance Theatre
11%
Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
8%
Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Springer Opera House
7%
Aurora Theatre
7%
Onstage Atlanta
7%
Alliance Theatre
6%
Dad's Garage
6%
Shakespeare Tavern
5%
Actor's Express
5%
Live Arts Theatre
5%
The Atlanta Opera
3%
Theatrical Outfit
3%
Center for Puppetry Arts
3%
Stage Door Theatre
3%
Academy Theatre
2%