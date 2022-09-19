Tickets Now On Sale For The World Premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at The Alliance Theatre

Tickets went on-sale to the public today for the Alliance Theatre's upcoming world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel by Sara Gruen, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic, all under the big top of a traveling circus. Closing the Alliance's 54th season, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will premiere on the Coca-Cola Stage June 4 - July 9, 2023.

In WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Jacob Jankowski is running towards a new life when he hitches a ride on a mysterious train. He finds himself in the heart of a traveling circus, the Benzini Bros Most Spectacular Show On Earth, with a new job, a new home, and a new family. When charismatic ringmaster August brings Rosie the elephant on as the new star attraction, Jacob and August's wife Marlena join forces to train her. As Jacob and Marlena's shared compassion develops into love, August's cruel nature surfaces, threatening to derail Jacob's life once more. Brought to theatrical life by an internationally acclaimed and innovative creative team, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will reignite your dreams of running away with the circus.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is helmed by an exciting creative team led by Director Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), and a score by the award-winning PigPen Theatre Co. Additional casting and creative team information for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will be announced in early 2023.

Tickets for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/waterforelephants.

Opening night of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Friday, June 16, 2023. Media tickets will be available for that performance.