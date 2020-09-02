Three Concerts Added To Elm Street's Outdoor Concert Series

Elm Street has made adjustments to its fall outdoor concert lineup.

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series was designed to bring community together and create conversation around different cultures as well as styles of music.

The Woodstock-based non-profit arts center kicks off its third season of their outdoor concert series with an adjusted and updated lineup.

"A few of our concerts planned for the fall have to be pushed to the spring of 2021 for artist comfort & current EU travel restrictions BUT we have three extra concerts lined up to continue building community through safe, live music," explains Brian Gamel, Elm Street's Production Manager who is in charge of booking artists for the series.

Elm Street has made the following adjustments to its fall outdoor concert lineup:

American Idol finalist and country singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox has moved to 5/8/21 due to artist comfort surrounding COVID-19 data spikes.

Irish bluegrass band JigJam has moved to 5/22/21 due to EU travel restrictions.

A cappella group VoicePlay has moved to 4/17/21 due to artist comfort surrounding COVID-19 data spikes.

Guitar duo Landscape of Guitar has been added for 9/19/20, returning from Inaugural 18/19 Season and replacing the original VoicePlay date.

String-based jazz group The Black Market Trust has moved to 9/25/21 due to artist comfort surrounding COVID-19 data spikes.

Contemporary bluegrass band Fireside Collective has been added for 9/26/20, replacing the original The Black Market Trust date.

Irish bluegrass band We Banjo 3 has moved to 10/16/21 due to EU travel restrictions.

Indie jazz-funk group Sammy Rae & The Friends has been added for 10/17/20, replacing the original We Banjo 3 date.

"If you already have tickets, they will automatically be transferred to those new dates and an Elm Street Staff or Board Member will also call you to make sure you have those dates on your calendar," Gamel says.

"While it's never fun to postpone events, we are fortunate to have additional artists lined up so that we can continue to bring live music to our community in a safe way," says Justin Spainhour-Roth, Elm Street's Marketing Manager. Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers impacted explaining the situation and have offered options to either exchange or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation. "Future programming not mentioned is still planned. We are closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and are working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists to prepare for future events," their website reads.

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/fall-update-on-programming-during-covid-19/.

