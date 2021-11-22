Theatrical Outfit Announces 'The Heart of the City Campaign'

Theatrical Outfit has announced "The Heart of the City Campaign" - an investment in facilities, programming and endowment. Originally launched in December 2019 with a goal of $6 million that was adjusted to $3.6 million in recognition of the significant effect of the pandemic on their city's philanthropic community, the campaign set out to fund an HVAC overhaul and reworking of the lobby to create cleaner air and more space for its patrons (both of which are even more vital now than when they originally planned them prior to COVID); the creation of a new Apprentice Program; the creation of new works to tour to schools; and the establishment of an endowment fund.

"Twenty years ago, Theatrical Outfit had a dream to bring theatre to the heart of downtown Atlanta. Having successfully done that, this new Heart of the City Campaign is an exciting investment in Theatrical Outfit's next chapter that will support the theatre's work, its mission, and its long-term sustainability." - Ed Laity, Campaign Chair

Theatrical Outfit has reported that, thanks to a generous gift from the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, the first steps of its renovation, which include a full HVAC overhaul, is complete. This update was vital to ensuring the safety of our artists and audiences as TO planned for reopening post-COVID. And, scheduled for late Fall 2022, TO's doors will literally come down as major renovations to the lobby begin. Complete with a reinvigorated front façade, a spacious seating area, and a full new bar, this new space will bring a whole new energy to the theatre and Downtown Atlanta. Patrons will connect in whole news ways both pre and post shows.

"Consistent with Theatrical Outfit's mission, our comprehensive renovation will transform the gathering spaces at the Balzer Theater at Herren's to encourage patrons to come early, stay late, and engage in 'conversations that matter.' Thanks to the generosity of the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, we have already completed a full revamping of our HVAC system with state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of our artists and patrons." - Charlie Henn, Board Chair

TO is also happy to report that, despite the pandemic, the Apprentice Company launched on schedule in July of 2020 and TO has already welcomed its second class of apprentices. Having these talented young artists around the theatre has been a bright spot the last two seasons. Additionally, TO's plans to create pieces that will take conversation-starting theatre into schools is on track to launch with a pilot production in Spring of 2023 with a full launch in the Fall of that year. Never ones to rest on laurels, TO has taken advantage of this time to commission the first piece in that series - a piece about John Lewis's early years which will be paired with a workshop to help students find their civic voice.

"The heart of the city campaign has allowed us to establish a year-round apprentice program that invests in the next generation of visionary arts leaders for Atlanta. It will also fund the creation of new work focused on reaching young people and highlighting the power of live theatre to start important conversations in our community" - Matt Torney, Artistic Director

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to report that they have accumulated gifts and pledges totaling 90% of the campaign goal. TO has 100% support from its Board of Directors & Staff, as well as an important commitment from the Katz Foundation to fund a $1 million endowment that will support the Apprentice Company in perpetuity. Even as TO navigated the challenges of the shutdown, the first $400,000 of that funding was invested and began to earn dividends which will support this program in the future.

"It's been amazing to witness the deep commitment of Theatrical Outfit's family of donors. Even during a global pandemic, when the future was unclear, they believed in the theatre and in its mission enough to support this campaign. We're excited to continue bringing conversations that matter to the heart of downtown Atlanta for years to come." - Gretchen E. Butler, Managing Director

For more information or to make a donation, they invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500.