The Strand Hosts National Tour Of LITTLE BLACK DRESS In July

The national tour of LITTLE BLACK DRESS, the fearlessly funny ladies' night out musical, will make a stop in Marietta at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre July 10-14.

Little Black Dress makes for a wild and unforgettable evening with show-stopping musical numbers, "Magic Mike" influenced dancing, and improvised audience mayhem.

After being on tour together for three years with the wildly successful Spank! The Fifty Shades of Grey Parody, writers Danielle Trzcinski and Amanda Barker witnessed firsthand an audience they never knew existed: hundreds of thousands of woman who wanted to go to the theatre not just to see a show, but to have an experience where they could laugh, party, and let loose with friends. So they grabbed a couple of their wildly talented writer friends and together wrote a show that was hilarious, sexy, heartfelt, and empowering.

Perfect for bachelorette parties, birthdays, or date nights, Little Black Dress follows the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy as they go through life together experiencing everything from first dates to funerals in their LBDs. The music is energetic and dynamic, running the gamut from hilarious songs about childbirth to heartfelt songs about love and friends. Intoxicating music, hysterical audience participation, and sincere moments of heartfelt tenderness meet like never before to create a truly unique night.

Little Black Dress was created by Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony Nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!).

Little Black Dress will appear at The Strand July 10-14. Tickets are $35-$45 and are on sale now. VIP options including a post-show meet and greet reception, cast photo op, drink tickets, and priority seating are available at www.strandmarietta.org.

ABOUT THE STRAND: The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand's mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit www.earlsmithstrand.org or the box office at 770-293-0080 or 117 North Park Square, Marietta, 30060. Box office hours are from 11AM-6PM, Monday through Friday, and 9AM-12PM on Saturdays. The box office opens two hours before showtime.





