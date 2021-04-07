Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Georgia Theatre Returns to in-Person Performances With LANCO

LANCO is Brandon Lancaster (lead vocals), Chandler Baldwin (bass guitar), Jared Hampton (keyboards), Tripp Howell (drums), and Eric Steedly (guitar).

Zero Mile presents LANCO at the Georgia Theatre on September 16, 2021. This marks the theatre's first in-person performance since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9 at https://www.axs.com/events/400124/lanco-tickets.

LANCO is an American country music band consisting of Brandon Lancaster (lead vocals), Chandler Baldwin (bass guitar), Jared Hampton (keyboards), Tripp Howell (drums), and Eric Steedly (guitar). The band is signed to Arista Nashville. The band's name is short for Lancaster and Company.

In 2015, they released their debut four-song EP, titled Extended Play on April 15, 2016. One of their songs, "Greatest Love Story", appears in the Netflix series The Ranch as well as season 22 of ABC's The Bachelor. "Greatest Love Story" reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the end of 2017.

In December 2017, Sony Nashville announced the band's third single, "Born to Love You". It and "Greatest Love Story" appear on their debut album Hallelujah Nights, which was released in January 2018.


