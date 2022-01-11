Springer Adds Keith McCoy To Its Creative Team

Springer Opera House producing artistic director Paul Pierce has added someone he calls an "artistic powerhouse" to his senior creative team - a familiar colleague whom he expects to be a gamechanger for the State Theatre of Georgia.

Over the past thirteen years, Portsmouth, Virginia native Keith McCoy has served the Springer off and on as a guest director, actor, choreographer, and teacher and become a dynamic driver of the theatre's artistic success.

Now Pierce has brought McCoy onto his team full-time in the role of Resident Artist, a new position with a broad portfolio. Besides directing, acting, and teaching, McCoy will work to expand the Springer's outreach efforts, seeking ways to attract new audiences and serve underserved populations. He will be Pierce's right hand artistically by helping to choose the theatre's plays and cultivate fresh artistic talent both locally and nationally.

"Since he first worked at the Springer in 2009, I have gotten to know Keith quite well. I've directed him in many Springer shows and have grown to admire his talent, intelligence, energy, discipline, and kindness," said Pierce. "Keith is that rare artist whose notion of "community" is very broad. He genuinely works to make the world a better place every single day. I am thrilled that he will now be among his beloved Springer family year-round. I fully expect that Keith will add spice, excitement, and a spirit of transformation to our theatre community."

A graduate of Norfolk State University in theatre performance, McCoy has performed for countless regional theatres, summer stock companies, arts festivals, and on national tours over the past twenty years.

Springer audiences will remember him in lead roles such as Javert in Les Miserables, Jim in Big River, Jud in Oklahoma! and Walter Lee in A Raisin in the Sun. He has directed or choreographed for Springer productions of Cinderella, Evita, Dreamgirls, and Fences. McCoy has also been a popular lead teacher for the Springer Theatre Academy.

Before joining the Springer full time this month, McCoy has served as the associate artistic director of Virginia's Adaire Theatre. He will direct and choreograph the Springer's upcoming spring production of The Color Purple.

"I'm humbled and thrilled that Paul Pierce has entrusted me with this position," stated McCoy. "It is so exciting to become a part of an organization at the outset of what I am sure will be a long and fruitful artistic journey. I am eager to build on the company's rich legacy of artistic excellence and expand the vision and achievements to ensure that the Springer Opera House remains at the forefront of our art form while initiating a new commitment to welcoming and inspiring our whole community."