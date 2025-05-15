Spivey Hall to Celebrate Three-Day Global Music Festival June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spivey Hall will celebrate its popular summer Global Music Festival with seven performances spanning five continents over three days from June 19 to June 21. Open to all ages, this festival is wonderful for families, individuals, and groups (recreation centers and day camps, senior assisted living groups).



Audiences will enjoy a musical journey around the globe, with seven ensembles performing works representing different world regions and cultures. The journey includes musical visits to the Andes of South America, the Caribbean, Africa, India, China, Eastern Europe, and Ireland.



“Spivey Hall’s Global Music Festival is a consistent audience favorite also enjoyed by the participating ensembles, musically immersed in the regions their performances represent,” said Melanie E. Darby, Spivey Hall director of education and community engagement. “This year’s performances will take audiences on an aural safari from the plains of Africa to the peaks of the Andes, from islands of the Atlantic to inland empires of Eastern Europe, China, and India.”



The Global Music Festival performance schedule includes seven ticketed performances at Spivey Hall on the Clayton State University campus:



· June 19, 2025: Celebrating the African diaspora in the Americas on Juneteenth

o Apu Inka, 10:30 am

o Manga African Dance, 12:30 pm

· June 20, 2025: All about the Hot Tropics

o India’s Kuchipudi Dance, 10:30 am

o Latitude Adjustment Steel, 12:30 pm

· June 21, 2025: Dance, Dance, Dance around the World!

o Atlanta Chinese Dance, 10:30 am

o Georgia Polka Connection, 12:30 pm

o Ah, Surely!, 2:30 pm



The festival experience is open to all ages. Instrument petting zoos and craft stations provide children with hands-on interactions with musical instruments. Food trucks and picnic areas will be available to complete the experience.



