Savannah VOICE Festival to Present New Family Friendly Shows For Season 13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Savannah VOICE Festival will present a series of new family friendly shows for its thirteenth season, “Once Upon a Time”, celebrating 25 years of the Milnes VOICE Programs on Aug. 7-17. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., the new shows include “My Simple Wish” on Saturday, Aug. 9, “Cinderella’s Royal Feast: A World Premiere” on Thursday, Aug. 14 and “Once Upon a Time: Fairy Tales Come Alive” on Saturday, Aug. 15.

“My Simple Wish” by David Friedman will be performed at Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah, located at 1008 E. Henry Street. Friedman is a renowned composer of Broadway and American Song, famed conductor and arranger of famous Disney scores and winner of the 1997 Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriter of the Year. All are welcome to join Friedman as he presents the featured artists in a special concert of his career’s music, including some family-favorite Disney songs. MVPs are invited to stay for a post-show Meet-and-Greet with the artists.

“Cinderella’s Royal Feast: A World Premiere” by Michael Ching will be performed at the Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts in Savannah, located at 649 W Jones Street. As a sequel to Rossini's “La Centerentola,” Ching’s fairy tale opera transports viewers to a special party celebrating Cinderella’s wedding. Suitable for both children and adults, the story was written with the help of Savannah-Chatham County School students. Through a collaboration with Savannah Chatham County Public School System, this will be an evening of musical whimsy and wonder for all to enjoy.

“Once Upon a Time: Fairy Tales Come Alive,” directed by Fabrizio Melano and Maria Zouves, will be performed at the First Presbyterian Church of Savannah, located at 520 Washington Avenue. The popularity of fairy tales in opera, musical theatre and song makes this an event ideal for the whole family. Attendees of all ages will be captivated by the iconic stories and styles that take place in a delightful concert of scenes.

“Our new family friendly shows are crafted to enchant audiences of all ages through the magic of music,” said Evelina Erickson, Executive Director of SVF. “This season, we are inviting families to experience the power and beauty of the vocal arts.”

Tickets to these shows start at $42.50 for standard seating and $68.50 for premium seating. For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events or to purchase.