Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season Dates

As the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) brings its 10-year anniversary season to a close, the organization is excited to announce its return to the Hostess City for their eleventh annual Festival. The two-week festival will be held Aug. 6-20, 2023, at iconic various venues around Savannah.



SVF will feature a variety of musical performances from opera, musical theatre, and song. The line-up of events will include a main opera production, a musical theater show, a studio

production, and a featured artist recital, in addition to Festival favorites such as the sacred concert, coffee concerts, and master classes. A full line-up of events will be released later in the year. Updates will be posted to SVF's website.



Jorge Parodi, SVF artistic director and internationally acclaimed conductor, is looking forward to returning to Savannah for the organization's eleventh season.



"We are thrilled with the success of our tenth season and can't wait to do it all again next year," Parodi said. "We already have several events in the works that I know our fans will adore. I love the support that all the wonderful artists and I feel every time we perform in this beautiful city, and I hope that we will see everyone again next year."

For more information about the Festival, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org, or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.