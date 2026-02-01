🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Surrounded by the energy of a packed house at The Sentient Bean, Savannah Stage Company officially launched its 2026 Season of Liberation. The evening buzzed with excitement as the company honored its artists with Golden Lightbulb Awards and offered electrifying sneak-peek performances that revealed the powerful four-show journey ahead.

"Last night was a promise to Savannah," said Artistic Director Jayme Tinti. "The air in that room, the anticipation, the support, it confirmed that these are the stories we need to tell right now. From the most intimate psychological confrontation to a town-wide celebration, this season showcases the scope of our ambition and our commitment to being a home for stories that empower every voice to break free."

The 2026 lineup charts a powerful and complex course of liberation:

Blackbird by David Harrower (April 2026)

The season opens with this Olivier Award-winning drama. Fifteen years after a devastating relationship, a young woman confronts the man involved in a raw, gripping encounter that asks if we can ever truly be free of the past.

Roe by Lisa Loomer (July 2026)

This timely and surprisingly witty play chronicles the landmark Roe v. Wade case, exploring the complex, passionate people behind the headlines and the ongoing national struggle for bodily autonomy.

Footloose The Musical (December 2026)

The season culminates with this high-energy crowd-pleaser. When Ren McCormack brings his love of music to a town where dancing is banned, he ignites a joyful rebellion that liberates an entire community.

James and the Giant Peach (adapted from Roald Dahl and adapted by David Wood) (Theater for Young Audiences)

In partnership with the Tybee Post Theatre, SSC will present its production of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH (adapted from Roald Dahland adapted by David Wood) as a field trip to schools across the region, bringing a tale of magical escape and resilience to lower-grade students.

SSC invites all artists ages 16+ to bring their skills to this landmark season. Open auditions for all four mainstage productions will be held Saturday, February 21 & Sunday, February 22, 2026

Education & Community Programs Continue to Thrive

Beyond the mainstage, SSC deepens its commitment to arts education and community engagement:

Summer Camp 2026

Two immersive sessions running June 1-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with optional extended hours until 5 p.m.

The Actor's Lab

Year-round theatre classeds for adults and teens, focusing on technique, procedss, bravery, and imagination.

Brave the Stage

Mark your calendars for the annual fundraising gala in November. This celebratory evening of performance and philanthropy directly fuels the mission to make bold theatre accessible to all by providing the funds for the Pay What You Can Camp Scholarship Fund.

Young Writers Night

The 10th Annual Playwriting Competition will begin accepting submissions in August, with the big event happening in December.

Savannah Stage Company is a professional non-profit theatre dedicated to creating bold, accessible, and community-engaged theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Through its mainstage productions, educational programming, and community partnerships, SSC strives to be a vital artistic home where every voice can be heard.