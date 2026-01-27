The Atlanta Opera Will Perform THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO in March

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Atlanta Opera will return to the mainstage in 2026 with a high-energy production of W.A. Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Directed by Stephen Lawless and conducted by Christoper Allen, this “stylish and witty production” (South Florida Classical Review) unfolds the mischief, melodies, and charm of Mozart's irresistible masterpiece. The Marriage of Figaro, with a shimmering score and a sharp comedic plot of love and breaking societal boundaries, continues to delight audiences and remains one of the most beloved operas in history.

“This ingenious production of The Marriage of Figaro will captivate Atlanta audiences with its wit, humanity, and vocal brilliance, brought to life by a sensational ensemble that includes an unusually deep and accomplished group of artists and a great conductor- in Christopher Allen,” said Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera's General & Artistic Director. “Mozart's brilliant music and the fast‑paced comedy in this masterpiece have led many to call it the ‘perfect opera.' We are excited to bring this work back to Atlanta after more than a decade of absence!”

Christopher Allen is a conductor of exceptional distinction and a recipient of the Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, the most prestigious recognition for emerging American conductors. He leads an exceptional cast with every role fully realized. Brandon Cedel, as Figaro, returns to The Atlanta Opera after his acclaimed turn in 2023's Don Giovanni, which was noted for his “ample, agile bass-baritone” (The New Yorker). He stars opposite Sydney Mancasola, who makes her house debut with the role of Susanna. Noted for her “radiant and glittering” voice (Opera News), Mancasola joins Luke Sutliff as Count Almaviva, who returns for his fourth appearance with the company since 2024's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Notably, Cedel, Mancasola, and Sutliff are all Grand Final winners of the Metropolitan Opera's prestigious Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition.

Making her U.S. debut with The Atlanta Opera is Romanian soprano Iulia Maria Dan in the role of the Countess. Her performances in Vienna, Paria, Barcelona, Hong Kong, and throughout Australia and Germany have reviewers acclaiming her “richly colored, beautifully finished but still radiantly clear sound” (Sydney Morning Herald). Rounding out the extraordinary cast are Rihab Chaieb and Patrick Carfizzi. Mezzo-soprano Chaieb, fresh from triumphs at the Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, performs Cherubino in this production. Bass-baritone Carfizzi, performing Doctor Bartolo, has been called “the ‘heart and soul' of the Met Opera” by The New York Times. With impeccable comic timing and his “rich, agile sound” (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), Carfizzi has made Bartolo his signature role in productions around the world.

About The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (Le nozze di Figaro) unfolds over a single, eventful day in the household of Count Almaviva, on the eve of Figaro and Susanna's wedding. As the clever servants prepare to marry, they must outwit their employer, who schemes to undermine their union while pursuing Susanna himself.

Across four fast-moving acts, disguises, overheard conversations, and ingenious reversals propel the comedy. Cherubino, the love-struck page, brings youthful chaos, while the Countess, wounded by her husband's infidelity, emerges as the opera's emotional heart. Confusion multiplies in bedrooms and corridors before reaching its peak in a moonlit garden, where mistaken identities unravel, the Count is exposed, and forgiveness restores order.

Premiered in 1786, The Marriage of Figaro reshaped comic opera by blending sparkling wit with deep emotional truth. Mozart's revolutionary ensemble writing and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte's richly human characters created a masterwork that remains one of the most cherished operas in the repertory. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.