Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Aurora Theatre

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performing in a live theatrical production can be one of the most thrilling, yet terrifying experiences for a person to undertake. Ask any stage actor and they will tell you that even with all the rehearsal, preparation, and planning, you have to be prepared for something unexpected to happen. Sometimes it’s a dropped line by a scene partner, a missed cue, or a prop that doesn’t work correctly. But you train to help each other through these mishaps for, as they say, “the show must go on.” But what if you get all the above (and more!) and those unfortunate occurrences continue to happen, over and over again? Does the cast (and the audience) just call it quits and all go home? Not if you are the plucky performers of the Cornley University Drama Society you don’t. And you can witness the hilarity that ensues when a stage play goes literally off the rails in Aurora Theatre’s latest production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG – a breathlessly hilarious farce-within-a-farce that proves there is no calamity too big to keep this show from making it to the final curtain. This is a play that is so funny that the audience is guaranteed to laugh non-stop. But be warned—by the time the evening ends, you’ll likely find your cheeks and sides aching from laughter, and that’s no exaggeration—it’s genuinely that entertaining.

If you haven't experienced THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, it's a hilarious performance featuring the Cornley University Drama Society as they try to stage “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” only for everything imaginable to unravel onstage—costume mix-ups, forgotten lines, and endless set disasters. The cast's determination shines through their comedic failures, as two hours of slapstick mayhem unfold, making the actual storyline secondary to the amusement of what slip-up will happen next. Even so, the performance powers on all the way to its lively conclusion.

On the surface, the formula for a farce as grand as Henry Lewis, Henry Sheilds, and Jonathan Sayers’ THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG might appear simple. After all, what’s more hilarious than bungled lines, comedic tumbles, and relentless calamity on stage? But beyond the clever writing, it truly takes a top tier cast and a creative team brimming with comedic talent to execute it brilliantly. Thankfully, Aurora Theatre rises to the occasion, assembling a group of exceptionally witty and skilled performers, directors, and designers who together stage a true theatrical triumph. At the helm of this comedic escapade is renowned director Heidi McKerley, who deftly leads her ensemble through meticulously staged chaos and split-second timing, presenting a show that feels spontaneous and wild while remaining tightly controlled. Ms. McKerley’s talented cast dives headfirst into their roles, with each actor breathing vibrant life into their characters as they navigate the pandemonium together.

To start, Marcello Audino takes on the dual responsibility of Chris, the enthusiastic president of the Cornley University Drama Society who’s directing his first production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor”, and the hard-nosed Inspector Carter, determined to unravel the case at hand. Mr. Audino shines as the man at the heart of the unraveling chaos, forced to witness his meticulously planned show come undone from within the eye of the storm, his expressions conveying bafflement and disbelief. Next up is Caleb Clark as Max, a spirited member of the troupe who humorously plays both Cecil Haversham, the murder victim’s brother, and the estate’s gardener. Clark’s dynamic physicality and comedic flair light up the stage, as he gleefully breaks the fourth wall and regularly has the audience in stitches with his show-stealing antics. Arianna Hardaway brings sharp comedic timing to Sandra, who assumes the role of Florence Colleymore, the ill-fated fiancée of Charles Haversham, portrayed with equal pluck by Chris Hecke. Ms. Hardaway’s character finds herself in some of the most side-splitting physical gags, culminating in a spirited onstage tussle with Candy McLellan Davison, who plays Annie the Stage Manager, and who steps in the role of Florence after a series of mishaps necessitate her reluctant (but hilarious) participation. Anthony Rodriguez delivers as Robert, the actor playing Florence’s brother Thomas Colleymore, who frantically tries to keep the play afloat amidst disaster after disaster. Skyler Brown’s Trevor, the play’s Sound and Lighting tech, gets swept into the mayhem as everything continually spirals out of control. Rounding out the ensemble, Jeff McKerley delights as Dennis, who plays the earnest, but bumbling, butler Perkins. His recurring gag of botched lines and delightfully mispronounced words, paired with uproarious facial expressions, never fails to spark laughter throughout the house. While each performer creates a memorable character, their seamless collaboration onstage transforms the cast into a singular comedic force, moving effortlessly from one outrageous moment to the next.

In addition to the agile ensemble, Aurora Theatre’s THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG boasts another standout: its remarkable set. Crafting a stage that is simultaneously striking and deceptively hazardous, while ensuring the cast’s safety and ability to perform, is no small challenge. Scenic Designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay have outdone themselves, constructing an environment where every collapsing set piece, faulty fixture, and jammed doorway feels completely organic. The set itself delivers some of the most exhilarating moments as the play reaches its climax, which is perfectly fitting for a backdrop that seems determined to upstage the actors from start to finish. Completing the creative team, Toni Sterling’s clever lighting and Mikaela Fraser’s expert sound design (with spot-on pre-show music selections) add just the right comic emphasis to the evening’s highlights. To top it off, Dr. L. Nyrobi N. Moss’s costume design captures the essence of 1920s Britain, providing both authenticity and laughs at just the right times.

To sum up, I cannot emphasize enough just how incredibly entertaining Aurora Theatre’s THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is. From the opening moments to the final curtain call, it’s a relentless whirlwind of laughter that never lets up. The production is a true showcase of comedic talent and is an experience you’ll regret missing if you don’t catch it in person.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, presented by Aurora Theatre runs through February 15th. Performances take place at Lawrenceville Arts Center, home of Aurora Theatre, located at 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. For tickets, full schedule and more information, visit https://auroratheatre.com/.

All Photos provided by Aurora Theatre and feature the cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...