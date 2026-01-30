Tickets to THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour at Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Sale Now

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are on sale now for The Sound of Music, coming to the Fox Theatre from April 7–12 presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta as a part of the 2025/2026 season. Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, this North American tour honors the 65th anniversary of the musical's original stage debut.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, the musical classic will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”