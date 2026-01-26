Broadway in Atlanta to Offer Student, Educator and Veteran Rush Tickets for MJ The Musical

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announces that MJ will offer special lottery and student, educator and veteran rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from Jan. 27 – Feb. 1.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.org/MJ. For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Beginning Friday, Jan. 16, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39 tickets for the Atlanta MJ engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, Jan. 16 and will close on Monday, Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student, Educator and Veteran Rush Tickets for the MJ Atlanta engagement. Eligible guests simply need to bring valid identification to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The $36 rush ticket price will be valid for all performances, with a two-ticket limit per ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

MJ will play for a one-week limited engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season from Jan. 27 – Feb. 1.