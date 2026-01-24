Robert King Jr.’s MARRIED & STILL LOOKIN’ to Make Atlanta Debut in March

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Atlanta theatre audiences are in for a bold, sexy, and relatable new experience this spring as acclaimed playwright and director Robert King Jr. brings his highly anticipated stage play Married & Still Lookin' to the city for its world premiere, March 13-15.

Presented under his newly launched Atlanta-based theatre company King Productions, the production is a collaboration with producer Rod Whittaker and AMC Performance Company, marking a major milestone in King's evolving creative journey.

Married & Still Lookin' has been a long time coming. According to King, the play has been in development since late 2016, but it took time-and courage-before he felt ready to bring it fully to the stage.

"This play was something that, early in my career, I was honestly scared to put out there," King said. "But the more I talked about it, the more interest it gained-just from the title alone."

That title proves to be more than provocative. The play dives headfirst into the complicated, hilarious, and sometimes uncomfortable truths of modern relationships. Centering on married couples, singles, and those living squarely in the gray area in between, Married & Still Lookin' explores desire, temptation, commitment, and the secrets we keep-even after saying "I do."

"There's something in this show for everyone," King said. "It's for the married folks, the singles, and especially those who are exactly what the title says-married and still looking."

With its sharp humor, emotional honesty, and unapologetically grown-folks perspective, the production promises laughter, reflection, and more than a few jaw-dropping moments.

"This play is for the grown folks," King said. "I can't wait for the world to finally experience this piece."

Married & Still Lookin' will run for one weekend only, March 13-15, in Atlanta, marking not only its world premiere but also the official arrival of King Productions as a new creative force in the city's theatre scene.

The ensemble cast includes Valoneecia Tolbert, E-Jay Mills, Madison Smith, Timeca Seretti, Sheleah Harris, J Avery, Brenda Barnes, William Hayes, Honton Valerio, Ulrike Stewart, Jamel Bonneau, and Sireze Booker.

The creative team includes lighting design and costumes by Tyree Thomas, with sound design by Deanna Cannon.